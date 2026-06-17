Honda, Acura recall 880,000 vehicles after salted roads trigger suspension corrosion

More than 880,000 Honda and Acura vehicles are being recalled because corrosion in the rear suspension mounting area, a problem worsened by road salt, could raise the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 880,514 vehicles within four lines. The most affected line is the Honda Pilot from 2016 through 2022, with more than 463,000 recalled.

Next, over 217,000 Acura MDXs from 2014-2020 have been recalled. Two other Hondas were recalled, including the Honda Ridgeline (2017-2023) and the Honda Passport (2019-2023), with over 110,000 and 89,000 impacted vehicles, respectively.

In the recall note, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote that "Rear Suspension Components May Fail. Failure of rear suspension components, such as the rear control arm, can cause a loss of vehicle handling and control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury."

According to Honda, the issue is most likely worse in places that routinely use de-icing salt. Vehicles sold in 22 states and the District of Columbia were named in the recall.

These states include: Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Even though Honda said it has not received any warranty claims or injury reports tied to the issue as of late last month, the company is still recalling more than 880,000 vehicles out of an abundance of caution, per Autoblog.

Beginning July 7, owners of affected vehicles will start receiving recall notices. Honda and Acura dealers will inspect the rear subframes and, when needed, install rear subframe reinforcement kits.

When corrosion is already advanced, dealers will fix or replace the affected rear subframe parts at no cost to owners.

For Honda and Acura owners wanting to check whether their vehicles are affected by the recall, the VINs are now searchable on the NHTSA's website.

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