5 highly anticipated Honda models reportedly delayed until 2030

A new report from Automotive News says Honda has pushed back five major Honda and Acura models until 2030 or later after canceling plans for three electric vehicles.

What's happening?

Before this news, back in March, the automaker nixed the rollouts of three EV models: the Acura RSX as well as the Honda 0-series SUV and Saloon (a sedan). The moves are projected to financially hurt Honda, costing the auto giant nearly $15.8 billion.

In a press release, Honda representatives wrote that "After careful consideration, [Honda] made the decision to cancel the development and market launch of three EV models that had been planned for production in the United States," noting that "starting production and sales of these three models in the current business environment … would likely result in further losses over the long term."

Now, more models, including the HR-V, the Odyssey, and the Accord, won't get refreshes until at least 2030 and beyond. The same applies to the Acura MDX and Integra, according to Automotive News, which said older models will remain on sale longer, next-generation replacements will arrive later, and shoppers will have fewer truly new options in the meantime.

Additionally, Honda recently killed its plan to co-develop EVs with Sony, which it branded as Afeela, in what the car insurance company Hagerty described as part of an "EV-killing spree."

The 0-series EV models were particularly futuristic-looking and could have made a splash, with a Honda exec speaking with great enthusiasm about them in an interview with The Cool Down in 2024. It's possible that Hyundai's somewhat similarly modern-looking Ioniq lineup — such as the new Ioniq 9 that debuted with fantastic review scores but merely solid sales behind its less futuristic-looking cousin, the Kia EV9 — had damaged Honda's confidence about how much market share it could capture.

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Why do these delays matter?

The timing is significant because Honda had been aiming to start U.S. production of those EVs this year, with its Ohio facilities getting costly renovations to accommodate production. Instead, the company will be taking a $15.8 billion hit.

This kind of sudden strategy shift will have real consequences for countless drivers, including those hoping for more efficient vehicles, improved tech, and a more competitive EV market.

The brand isn't fully ditching its EV plans, though. One Honda employee explained to Car and Driver that the company is "very confident and excited in our future product strategy [with] plans to advance our award-winning hybrid technology to more models."

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