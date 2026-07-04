Honda's cult-favorite Element is coming back as a hybrid to rival Ford Bronco Sport

Questions remain about the vehicle's price, design, and how efficient this hybrid reboot could be.

The Honda Element, the boxy SUV that built a devoted fanbase in the 2000s, may be headed back to dealerships, and this time, it could return with a hybrid powertrain.

If the reported plan moves forward, Honda appears to be aiming for more than a simple nostalgia play.

What happened?

According to Automotive News, Honda is eyeing a 2029 return for the Element as a hybrid crossover, with production in Central Ohio expected to start in the second quarter of that year.

If the plan comes together, Honda would slot the revived Element between the HR-V and CR-V, adding another contender in the crowded small-SUV space.

Automotive News reported that Honda is targeting about 100,000 first-year sales, a lofty goal that would put the model in the same general arena as vehicles like the Ford Bronco Sport.

Eighteen years after leaving the market, the original Element still has a strong following. Even with only one generation and a modest refresh, its squared-off styling and everyday usefulness helped keep it on many drivers' comeback wish lists.

Why does it matter?

A hybrid Element could offer a middle ground: the flexible, cargo-friendly shape many drivers remember, paired with better fuel economy than a traditional gas-only crossover.

That could mean lower fuel costs and fewer trips to the pump, while also reducing harmful air pollution associated with burning gasoline.

It would also align with a broader shift in Honda's direction. The automaker has pulled back from plans to build its Zero Series EV family in Ohio and has said hybrids will now sit at the center of its business.

It would add more electrified options for drivers who want to spend less on gas but are not yet ready to switch fully to an electric vehicle.

At the same time, fully electric vehicles can still offer the biggest savings on fuel and routine maintenance, since they do not require oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts. For anyone weighing their options before a future purchase, it may be worth exploring what to know before making your next car an EV.

Until Honda makes anything official, questions remain about the vehicle's price, design, and the efficiency of this hybrid reboot.

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