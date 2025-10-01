Experts issue warning on overlooked factor driving up home insurance rates — here's what you need to know

The good news is that we are not powerless.

Homeowners across the United States are feeling the pinch as insurance premiums climb higher than ever. For some, coverage is being dropped entirely, Climate Change Communication reported.

But while many blame inflation or rising property values, a new national survey reveals that nearly half of Americans are overlooking a major piece of the puzzle: rising global temperatures are fueling the disasters that are driving these insurance hikes.

From wildfire-ravaged California to hurricane-prone Florida, insurance companies are raising rates or pulling out of high-risk areas altogether.

The underlying force? The rapidly changing climate, which is the result of burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

What's happening?

The most recent Climate Change in the American Mind survey found that 82% of Americans believe homeowners insurance costs are rising and that two-thirds say they're going up "a lot."

Most people connect this spike to natural disasters including hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, and they're not wrong. But only about half (48%) recognize that rising global temperatures are amplifying these disasters, making them more frequent and more severe.

This misunderstanding is leading many to miss that human-caused pollution is overheating the planet, and it's putting homes at risk and shrinking wallets.

Why is this concerning?

As extreme weather events grow more intense, the costs grow to insure homes against them.

Insurers, facing billions of dollars in climate-related claims, are responding by increasing premiums or pulling out of high-risk zones, leaving some families without options.

What's more troubling is the disconnect that many Americans don't yet link these financial impacts to rising global temperatures. This gap makes it harder to build support for climate solutions that could help reduce long-term risks.

What can I do to help?

The good news is that we are not powerless.

Transitioning away from gas-powered cars and fossil fuel-based heating, for example, reduces the pollution that is driving these climate shifts.

Supporting local and national climate action policies, investing in home electrification, and backing insurance reform efforts can also make a difference.

And perhaps most importantly, we can talk about the connections. When we understand how the changing climate affects not just the planet but also everyday costs, we're more likely to take meaningful action.

