'Squeezing people for profit': Homeowners battle State Farm over LA wildfire damage

"How can it be worth less now than when it was new?"

Over a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires of January 2025, many homeowners continue to battle their insurance companies to receive what they believe to be fair compensation, according to Caló News.

A number of these homeowners blame their frustrations at least in part on insurance companies' use of artificial intelligence models to calculate payouts.

What's happening?

Fueled by high winds and low relative humidity, the wildfires raged through Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to a report by the Fire Safety Research Institute. They killed 32 people and destroyed more than 16,000 residential and commercial structures.

In the aftermath, many homeowners, including those with fire insurance, have struggled to rebuild because of high costs, lower-than-expected insurance payouts, and other factors.

One such homeowner is William May of Pacific Palisades, one of the areas hardest hit. May has fought his insurer, State Farm, over his home's valuation and corresponding payout, according to Caló News.

May purchased the house in 2017 for $1.7 million, and prices in the area increased significantly in the intervening years. Still, State Farm has offered only $1.35 million in compensation.

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"How can it be worth less now than when it was new?" May asked, per Caló News.

Why is this important?

In recent years, wildfire-related extreme weather events, such as droughts, heat waves, and windstorms, have grown more frequent and severe. The resulting natural disasters have pushed more and more homeowners into situations similar to May's.

Adding to frustrations, insurance companies increasingly have turned to AI models to determine payouts to customers. May directly questioned the accuracy of these models and the motivations of the companies that sell them to insurers.

"I'm pretty sure these companies make these programs just to sell to insurance companies so that they can lowball people because the insurers are interested in squeezing people for profit," May said.

What's being done about it?

To fight back, homeowners and government officials have conducted investigations and taken to the courts to file lawsuits.

In November, Dawyn Harrison, counsel for Los Angeles County, sent a letter to State Farm, warning the company that the county had opened an investigation into its post-fire practices.

According to the letter, investigators planned to examine "State Farm's failure to comply with various state insurance laws and regulations in its handling of insurance claims" arising from the L.A. fires.

Meanwhile, insurance costs have continued to increase across the country, leaving many homeowners unable to afford their premiums.

Adding to the problems, major insurers have pulled out of some markets. For example, several companies stopped offering hurricane coverage in Florida, citing the rising risk.

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