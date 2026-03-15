This government program gave households free heat pump HVACs: 'Burdens are reduced by more than 50%'

Many lower-income residents on Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard are now paying less on utility bills thanks to a new home electrification and solar pilot program.

All 55 Massachusetts households participating in the Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering received solar panels, according to Canary Media. 45 of the homes also received heat pumps. and a smaller number got batteries, electric stoves, and dryers. All devices came at no cost or with a low co-payment.

The Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering aimed to help residents cover the upfront costs of energy-efficient upgrades. Data from the U.S. Department of Energy showed that Cape Cod households making less than one-third of the area's median income spent about 27% of their paychecks on energy in 2023, according to Canary.

Upgrading your HVAC is a great way to protect yourself against rising energy prices. You can explore HVAC options and lower energy bills with help from TCD partner Mitsubishi.





Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

According to Canary, the Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering helped the average household save about $150 per month on energy costs. You can save hundreds on your energy bills, too, with the right resources.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC leases start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance. Homeowners can pair their efficient HVACs with solar panels to drive their utility costs even lower, which the Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering exemplifies.

"The results show that there are savings, and that energy burdens are reduced by more than 50%, when you pair it all with solar," said Maggie Downey, chief administrative officer of the Cape Light Compact.

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Pairing solar panels with efficient electric appliances can drive energy savings even further. TCD partner EnergySage can help you find the best solar system and installer for your home and budget, potentially saving up to $10,000 on installations.

Plus, the free Palmetto Home app makes it easy to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades. All you have to do is complete challenges, like cutting down on your home energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.