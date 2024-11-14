Community scrambles after insurance companies drop home coverage following devastating wildfires: 'It's almost criminal'

"They just want to turn around and blame homeowners."

While there are few consolations following a wildfire event, knowing that your home is protected by insurance at least offers peace of mind that financial damages won't be quite as severe. However, some homeowners in Washington state are losing that vital safety net.

What's happening?

According to King 5, insurance companies are increasingly pulling coverage or increasing premiums for homeowners in wildfire-prone areas.

Even despite an area's proven success in being able to battle blazes, that apparently doesn't encourage insurers to provide protection.

As King 5 detailed, the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau dishes out ratings to different communities between one and 10 based on their ability to tackle wildfires. If the area you live in is given a rating of eight or higher, you're going to have a tough time getting insurance.

"They just want to turn around and blame homeowners," said Stevens County fire chief Mike Bucy, whose team battled 41 wildfires last season and saw no homes burn. As Bucy told King 5, that's thanks to heavy investment in equipment specifically designed to deal with these extreme weather events.

"It's almost criminal not to include fire district capabilities in that matrix," Bucy added. "The risk is relatively low to what they're claiming."

Why is the pulling of home insurance concerning?

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, up to Nov. 8, there had been 48,720 wildfires in the United States, burning 8,145,994 acres of land.

That is the most land destroyed by fire since 2020 (8,719,721), and with some time to go until 2024 closes out, that figure could yet be eclipsed.

The Western Fire Chiefs Association in Oregon noted the average length of wildfire season has increased from four months to eight months, with global heating highlighted as a contributing factor.

"Rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves are causing longer periods of drought which produces drier vegetation," the WFCA said. "When coupled with an increase in lightning storms and high wind events, wildfires are becoming more frequent, and data show they burn faster and spread further than historical trends."

With 2024 on track to be the hottest year on record, per the World Meteorological Association, it seems there is no respite in sight from a warming climate, meaning conditions will continue to be favorable for wildfires to begin.

Considering that increased risk, it's concerning that more homeowners will not be able to access the protection they need, putting them in danger of serious financial hardship and homelessness at a time when they have already experienced a traumatic event.

What can be done about insurance issues?

Homeowners are encouraged to shop around for an insurance deal rather than relying on providers they are currently with. Using the services of an insurance broker, for example, can help you find a policy that is best for your circumstances.

Unfortunately, it's not just in Washington, where residents are experiencing insurance issues. People in wildfire-prone California and hurricane-prone Florida are also having difficulties.

But one thing links these extreme weather events: a warming climate. That's why it's so important to do whatever we can to reduce the production of planet-warming pollution in our daily lives, helping to cool the Earth and reduce the risk of these devastating natural disasters.

Whether it's recycling more, investing in energy-efficient technology, or swapping meat for plant-based meals more regularly, even the small steps can add up to a big, positive impact on our environment.

