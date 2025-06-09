Frustrated retirees scramble as home insurance companies make shocking move: 'Why can they do this to us?'

A couple in an idyllic retirement home in rural Idaho is in jeopardy as home insurers are pulling out of the state in droves over growing wildfire fears.

What's happening?

According to Boise State Public News, Dave and Sandy Nabbefeld built their dream retirement home in Crouch, a village about an hour's drive north of Boise. For years, they paid their insurance premiums and enjoyed full coverage without any problems. Unfortunately, after years of being loyal customers, the couple was stunned to receive notice that their insurer wouldn't renew the policy.

Dave Nabbefeld told the outlet his first reaction was anger: "Why can they do this to us? You know, we paid our bills on time for years and years, and all they do is take your money. And then when you need help, they disappear."

It's becoming a familiar tale for homeowners in many states. As the risks increase, insurers are either jacking up their premiums or leaving states altogether. The Mountain West states are experiencing significant declines in coverage because of a growth in the wildland urban interface. In simple terms, WUI is the transitional zone between human development and unoccupied land. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, over 60,000 communities across the country are at risk for WUI fires.

Why are insurers pulling out of areas important?

Insurance companies abandoning their customers when they need them most is nothing new, but the story highlights what is becoming a growing crisis for homeowners nationwide. Warmer global temperatures are causing extreme weather events to occur more frequently and become increasingly devastating. In essence, an overheating planet is like steroids for weather, and it's threatening to make some areas of the country uninhabitable.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, those warmer and drier conditions are leading to more active fire seasons. It's threatening to make some areas of the country uninsurable without state intervention, and even then, that's only a temporary salve.

What can be done about it?

There are some measures homeowners in WUI-affected areas can take to protect their property against wildfires in the short term. Ultimately, this is a situation that requires long-term thinking and collective individual actions.

Replacing dirty energy with clean renewables, like solar, is one step that will also save homeowners money in the long run. Additionally, staying on top of essential climate issues, backing political candidates who prioritize the environment, and making informed consumer decisions are all practical steps that can be taken.

