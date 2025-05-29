Energy company unveils high-tech home system that adapts in real time — and it works without costly upgrades

At the heart of what makes this system so great is its prioritization of solar energy.

ELECQ recently showed why it is considered a smart charging and energy management specialist.

According to GlobeNewswire, ELECQ introduced its Home Energy Management Solution at Power2Drive in Germany.

The Home Energy Management Solution consists of two main components: the Type 2 Home Charger and the ELECQ Power Monitor. The latter tracks home energy usage and communicates with an electric vehicle charger, which adjusts to ensure optimal charging without overloading the system.

On top of that, the system has built-in protections against any overloads without the need for any expensive electrical upgrades.

One of the best features of the Home Energy Management Solution is its smart use of solar power. It has three solar charging modes: solar-only mode, which uses only solar power and completely bypasses the grid; solar priority mode, which prioritizes solar but uses grid power when necessary; and unrestricted mode, which still uses solar power but will also use the grid to maximize efficiency.

That not only saves homeowners money on their electric bills by prioritizing solar energy and minimizing dependence on the grid, but it also reduces the amount of planet-warming pollution that's released into the atmosphere.

The system allows users to remotely track the charging status of their vehicles, as well as monitor energy usage, and receive system diagnostics and data analysis using the ELECQ app.

The system is compatible with multiple charger management platforms and meets most compliance and certification standards.

At the heart of what makes this system so great is its prioritization of solar energy. Installing solar panels is the best way to take advantage of all the savings offered by clean energy.

EnergySage provides a free service that allows homeowners to compare quotes from various installers, as well as helping homeowners take advantage of all the possible rebates and tax incentives that may come with going solar.

