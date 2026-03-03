EV driver shares honest thoughts after electrician massively upgrades home garage for free: 'I seriously doubt … anyone would be disappointed'

"I'm actually really starting to like it."

Saving extra money on regular expenses is never a bad thing. It's even better when the technology that helps you do so includes free installation.

One Redditor took to the r/BoltEV community to offer an inside look at the installation of their home electric vehicle charging station by Qmerit — and it didn't cost them a dime.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In their post, the EV driver shared a number of pictures that detailed the process of the complimentary installation of a brand new 48-amp hardwired Emporia charger.

You can save a massive amount by charging your EV at home instead of using public chargers. Not only can home chargers be much more reliable than public charging stations, but you can often charge your vehicle at a fraction of the cost.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

If you're interested in installing Level 2 chargers at home, Qmerit is an excellent option to help you get started. Qmerit even offers homeowners free estimates for charger installations.

According to the original poster, their EV charger came with an added convenience that made the move well worth the investment.

"I didn't think that I would want or need a smart charger with smartphone accessibility," the original poster wrote in a comment. "But I'm actually really starting to like it."

When asked for their thoughts on the charger purchase, the Redditor wasn't shy about endorsing the product.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

"I seriously doubt you or anyone would be disappointed in choosing this particular EV charger," they added.

If you're looking to get the most out of your EV charger, installing a solar panel system can make for the perfect pairing. Solar power can help you lower your charging costs by reducing reliance on grid-provided energy.

Check out TCD's Solar Explorer to get a better understanding of your options and save money when going solar. By taking advantage of Solar Explorer, you can discover and connect with trusted partners.

TCD partners with companies that can simplify the process of going solar with concierge-level service. They can also help you save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation by curating competitive bids from vetted local installers.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







