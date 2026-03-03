  • Business Business

EV driver shares honest thoughts after electrician massively upgrades home garage for free: 'I seriously doubt … anyone would be disappointed'

"I'm actually really starting to like it."

by Matthew Swigonski
One Redditor took to the r/BoltEV community to offer an inside look at the installation of their home electric vehicle charging station by Qmerit.

Saving extra money on regular expenses is never a bad thing. It's even better when the technology that helps you do so includes free installation. 

In their post, the EV driver shared a number of pictures that detailed the process of the complimentary installation of a brand new 48-amp hardwired Emporia charger.   

You can save a massive amount by charging your EV at home instead of using public chargers. Not only can home chargers be much more reliable than public charging stations, but you can often charge your vehicle at a fraction of the cost.  


According to the original poster, their EV charger came with an added convenience that made the move well worth the investment. 

"I didn't think that I would want or need a smart charger with smartphone accessibility," the original poster wrote in a comment. "But I'm actually really starting to like it." 

When asked for their thoughts on the charger purchase, the Redditor wasn't shy about endorsing the product. 

"I seriously doubt you or anyone would be disappointed in choosing this particular EV charger," they added. 

If you're looking to get the most out of your EV charger, installing a solar panel system can make for the perfect pairing. Solar power can help you lower your charging costs by reducing reliance on grid-provided energy. 

