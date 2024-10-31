The government wants to pay you thousands of dollars for bill-slashing home renovations — see how much you can get

If you've been dreaming about eco-friendly retrofits and improvements to your home, the government can support you with open arms and cash.

The groundbreaking Inflation Reduction Act changed U.S. climate policy forever. It did a lot for infrastructure and corporations, but it's also helping residents with its Home Efficiency Rebates program. There is also the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates initiative. People who capitalize on this could see as much as $8,000-$20,000 in tax credits and incentives.

Backing green home improvements through policy is the best way to reduce building emissions at scale. Additionally, it empowers homeowners with more financially accessible ways to be more sustainable. More people will have access to renewable energy technologies, like solar panels, heat pumps, and biomass stoves. Installing triple the amount of renewable energy worldwide is necessary to stay below the 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) goal, explained here by the International Energy Agency.

The more households electrify and install renewable electricity, the more households will become distributed energy resources. This means people support the power grid without adding stress during its upgrade, generate additional energy to store as emergency reserves, and help neighbors if they struggle with energy generation, as Sanalife explains.

Another benefit is money back on an energy audit. This can show residents where they are losing the most money on their utility bills. It could lead to getting some insulation, weatherstripping, or an induction cooktop if that's where the most savings opportunities are.

Many opportunities apply to specific technological models, installation dates, and price ranges. If it feels like too much to sift through, online tools through Rewiring America make it straightforward to discover what you're eligible for. They also simplify the process of finding a contractor to do installations, so you don't have to DIY anything.

Those who have already claimed eligible credits have shared positive experiences.

"We installed a heat pump last year and were able to claim $2,000 on our taxes for 2023," one user commented.

"We installed minisplits which take the place of our old boiler and window AC units. The tax credits helped a lot," another stated.

These programs and policies will inspire countless more eco-friendly laws. California's ban on single-use plastic bags may have been inspired by the monumental change provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. It may also have funded the installation of solar panels on churches. The possibilities are endless, and all of them are optimistic perspectives of the climate's future.

