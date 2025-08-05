Shopper sparks backlash with photo of upsetting scene at local Home Depot: 'It hurts every time I see it'

Stacks of unopened holiday lights and boxed decorations sit next to a trash bin in a shocking photo from a Home Depot aisle, causing shoppers to light up with frustration.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post on the r/HomeDepot subreddit, a Reddit user shared photos of dozens of brand-new Christmas light boxes staged for the trash. Cartloads of boxed Christmas lights and ornaments were ready for disposal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster noted that this practice isn't unique to one store or even one chain, writing, "Not only Walmart but Home Depot. Does this on a regular basis!"

Others shared similar experiences from inside the retail world, pointing to dumpsters filled with plants, power tools, and decorations after season-end.

Why is seasonal waste concerning?

Seasonal waste like this underscores a troubling cycle of overproduction and disposal tied to consumer habits.

These products are manufactured, shipped, and stocked only to be trashed weeks later. This generates avoidable harmful gas emissions and contributes to a growing landfill problem.

When these kinds of discards are routine, the consequences ripple outward. Seasonal lighting products, in particular, contain metals and plastics that take hundreds of years to degrade. Throwing them away instead of donating or reusing them undermines efforts to reduce waste and move toward a circular economy.

Is Home Depot doing anything about this?

Home Depot has made several public commitments to sustainability, including goals to eliminate expanded polystyrene packaging and reduce the environmental impact of its supply chain.

The company also offers in-store recycling for some materials, including string lights, during certain periods of the year.

However, multiple users chimed in to confirm that discarding unused goods at the end of the season is common practice at many locations.

While there is no official statement from the company addressing this specific post, it reflects a broader issue in retail: seasonal inventory management that leads to waste.

"Think of how much unnecessary garbage one store creates every year, then multiply that by the tens of thousands of stores across the retail industry," said one commenter.

What's being done about seasonal waste more broadly?

Home Depot and other retailers could extend waste-saving practices to seasonal goods like holiday décor, gardening supplies, and tools.

Donations to shelters, resale through clearance outlets, or even clearly labeled "free" sections outside stores (as one Redditor suggested) are all viable paths that prevent waste.

"I wish it could be donated, but companies find it's cheaper to toss. It hurts every time I see it, too," said another commenter.

Until then, shoppers can help by buying secondhand decorations or choosing multi-season items that don't become obsolete the day after a holiday.

