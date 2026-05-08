'Corporations hate their customers': 100-pack of screws comes up 27 short, woman claims

"This is yet another data point supporting that idea."

A claim that a 100-pack of screws from Home Depot containing only 73 has struck a nerve online, tapping into the broader frustration many shoppers know well: big retailers making mistakes or cutting corners that cost customers time and money.

One woman took to TikTok to share her experience with a suspiciously light package of screws she recently purchased from Home Depot. After opening the package and counting the individual screws, she found it was 27 short.

What made the complaint especially agitating was the next point: Because she already opened the package, she argues that the item could not even be returned without risking being blamed for taking the missing screws.

That kind of no-win scenario appears to be part of why the post gained so much traction. Instagram creator Jimmy Wrigg recently went viral for highlighting a similar issue, although he was able to weigh bags of Domino sugar to prove they came in at well below the weight shown on the bag without having to open the product.

For a low-cost item, the time and effort required to argue over a short count can easily outweigh the value of the refund or replacement.

Consumers are left deciding whether to eat the loss, make another trip to the store, or risk being treated like the problem.

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This instance sparked a broader conversation about false advertisement, product accuracy, weak oversight, and whether consumers are too often left to absorb the hassle when something goes wrong.

The commenters under the post, which has now been shared across social media platforms, were divided on what might have happened.

Some suggested boxes like this can be tampered with in stores or after being returned, with one person on X writing, "People steal out of the box before they return them. Happens all the time."

"Is there even room for 27% more in that package?" another user questions. "If not, it's a planned short - they intended to do it."

This falls in line with the broader theory of "shrinkflation," where companies reduce the amount of product sold while maintaining the same price, or even raising costs for consumers.

Another commenter flagged that Home Depot did not produce nor package the screws and instead pointed the finger at the manufacturer, which appears to be Everbilt, if there is indeed room for 27 more and other packages did contain the full 100.

Whether this specific shortage resulted from shelf tampering, a packing mistake, or something else, the response highlights a real consumer mistrust issue. When labels stop feeling reliable, trust can break down quickly.

As the poster put it, "There's 73 screws in here. You guys (Home Depot) owe me 27 screws."

"The late Scott Adams taught me that corporations hate their customers. This is yet another data point supporting that idea," one X user commented, referring to the creator of the Dilbert comic strip.

Whether or not this one box tells the full story, that sentiment clearly resonated with other consumers.

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