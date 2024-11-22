  • Business Business

Frustrated shopper shares photo of concerning message found inside H&M store: 'Shameful, honestly'

"Some things are like that but I can guarantee nothing at H&M is."

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: iStock

This fast-fashion brand featured an ignorant slogan on their store wall.

This shopper was disappointed in the tacky slogan spotted on an H&M wall. "H&M had this on their wall," they wrote in a post to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit. "Shameful honestly"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a message on the wall that reads: "Grab it now. Tomorrow it might be gone forever."

Overconsumption is using or buying more than we need — and doing so faster than the planet can regenerate. The slogan may seem innocent, but H&M contributes heavily to overconsumption and its disastrous effects on the planet. 

Despite H&M's goals to be net-zero by 2040, they continue to create an "estimated 3 billion articles of clothing per year," according to The New York Times. Not to mention underpaying their workers, and they were even caught misleading consumers about the sustainability of their products.

H&M contributes to the "92 million tons of textile waste every year," per The Roundup.

Watch now: What will it take to mainstream sustainability?

Only a small portion of that waste is recycled, and the majority of it goes to landfills, where it'll sit for thousands of years.

Seeing that trendy shirt on the rack for a steal of a price can be tempting, but fast-fashion garments aren't made to last. It's best — for you and the planet — to avoid fast-fashion brands.

Instead, try shopping at thrift stores, repairing your garments, and donating or selling old clothes. 

🗣️ What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

🔘 Set strict regulations 🚫

🔘 Incentivize sustainable options 💰

🔘 Use both regulations and incentives 🏛️

🔘 Nothing 🙅

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Commenters thought the slogan was insensitive, given H&M's history.

"Considering the landfill of clothes in the Chilean desert that is so massive that it's viewable via satellite, I don't think it'll be gone forever," one user said.

"Some things are like that but I can guarantee nothing at H&M is," another commented

A third user shared a similar experience, saying: "I once saw one in a store that just said 'consume' … Gutted."

