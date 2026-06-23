As oil hits $100, the EU's EV surge reaches a tipping point: 1 in 5 new cars are fully electric

The vehicles are already affecting the region's oil use.

High oil prices are driving more and more Europeans to buy electric cars.

As the International Energy Agency reported, as oil prices hit $100 a barrel, the economics of owning an electric vehicle may be pushing people to consider them.

It appears that the fuel savings associated with EVs is driving the adoption of electric cars across Europe.

The trend carries major implications for household budgets, energy security, and even pollution levels.

What's happening?

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association explained that amid rising oil prices, European Union markets were continuing to tilt toward battery-electric vehicles.

In April, EVs made up 20.6% of new car registrations, compared with 15.7% in the same month of 2025. Over the first four months of 2026, as oil prices rose, EU buyers registered roughly 750,000 new fully electric vehicles.

When compared with 2019 data, the share of EU car sales going to electric models is 10 times as large.

There's little doubt that high fuel prices are pushing drivers toward EVs, which seriously help people cut down on fueling and maintenance costs.

"The current high oil price environment is drawing consumer attention to the economic benefits of driving electric," the IEA's Global EV Outlook for 2026 stated. "Electric cars generally have lower running costs than petrol or diesel vehicles, mainly due to their higher efficiency."

But another part of this growth is being driven by a wider range of low-cost EV models, with many more vehicles now priced under $29,000 than just a few years ago.

Europe is a major part of the broader global rise in EV adoption. Worldwide sales of battery-electric cars topped 13 million last year, a 26% increase over the year before, with especially strong uptake in markets including Norway, China, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.

Why does it matter?

When oil prices rise, the low operating costs of electric vehicles become even more attractive.

According to the IEA, the gap in fuel costs has widened in EVs' favor. With oil at $100 a barrel, the fuel savings for electric car drivers are 35% higher than they were a year earlier.

The vehicles are already affecting the region's oil use. The EU's expansion of its electric car fleet is estimated to displace about 140,000 barrels of oil per day, equal to nearly 5% of its car-related oil demand.

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