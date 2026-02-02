  • Business Business

Officials announce outright ban on vehicle design popularized by Tesla: 'May ultimately … influence global norms'

The new regulations are specific.

by Noah Jampol
China is putting the kibosh on hidden door handles on EVs, the controversial design choice most famously used by Tesla.

Photo Credit: iStock

Bloomberg reported on the directive that will go into effect in 2027. The move is largely seen as a response to several high-profile incidents involving electric vehicle fires when passengers and drivers were unable to escape due to power failures.

Under the new rule, cars sold in China must have mechanical release mechanisms on both the inside and outside. While the policy only applies in China, it could set the tone around the world. Bill Russo, founder of Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility, believes China is becoming a "rule-setter" after establishing itself as the biggest EV market.

"By moving first, Beijing can use its huge domestic market to lock in safety standards that both Chinese and foreign automakers must follow at home — and that may ultimately travel with Chinese EV exports and influence global norms," Russo explained, per Bloomberg.

Around 60% of China's top-selling new-energy vehicles reportedly feature these handles, and redesign efforts will focus on higher-margin, premium models like Tesla's Model Y and Model 3, and BMW's iX3. Chinese brand Xiaomi's SU7 notably had two fatal crashes in 2025.

The ban on concealed handles will require EV manufacturers to adapt and could cost over 100 million yuan ($14.4 million) per model, according to Bloomberg. The new regulations are specific. They require exterior recessed spaces to allow for easy handle access, and interior signage must clearly indicate how to open doors.

In the U.S., Tesla's hidden door handles have been the subject of scrutiny, including a Bloomberg investigative report. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an inquiry last September, looking into the safety of select Model Y vehicles. 

In response, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen has expressed openness to pivot to a more intuitive design.

China is now forcing the hand of all brands in a major market. That could impact not just hidden door handles. After all, BYD already overtook Tesla as the world's best-selling EV brand. Now, China looks primed to overtake Europe and the U.S. as the standard-bearer for EV safety measures.

"China's going to play an outsized role in stepping ahead of the rest of the world in setting the regulatory standards," Russo predicted to Bloomberg.

