The hidden climate tax already hitting most Americans is about $900 a year

It's just another reason why it's critical that policymakers and the public not ignore the warming planet and the extreme weather that comes along with it.

The changing climate is often discussed as a future threat. But for many Americans, its costs are already showing up in monthly bills and annual expenses.

That is the idea behind the "hidden climate tax," a term used to describe the extra money households are effectively paying because rising temperatures are making everyday life more expensive.

Essentially, when extreme weather events happen, the costs ripple outward. Insurance premiums rise. Households pay for repairs. Utility bills increase to deal with temperature extremes.

What's happening?

A recent analysis found that the average U.S. household is already absorbing about $900 a year in climate-related costs. According to WBUR, those expenses often show up through steeper insurance rates, weather-related repair bills, and higher utility charges.

The changing climate is no longer just a far-off environmental issue. It is increasingly a household budget issue, a major problem in this era of high inflation.

As extreme weather becomes more common or more severe (and often both), families are often left to pay more to protect, repair, or power their homes. So, whether or not people closely follow the latest climate policies, they still are impacted by them and their inadequacy.

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In about a tenth of U.S. counties, this $900 figure balloons to nearly $1,300 every year, placing a major burden on the residents there.

For many Americans, housing is the biggest driver of large, hidden climate taxes. Homeowners are already seeing on average $600 in higher costs (largely due to higher insurance premiums), while those in the most impacted counties pay at least $1,000.

The hidden climate tax is just another reason why it's critical that policymakers and the public not ignore the warming planet and the extreme weather that comes along with it.

That is part of what makes the hidden climate tax so frustrating. It rarely arrives as one obvious charge. Instead, it appears in scattered costs that add up quickly.

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