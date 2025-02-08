Concerned customer questions major grocery chain's curbside pickup practices: 'It just seems unnecessarily wasteful'

This shift toward online ordering may inadvertently increase plastic waste if stores don't adapt their packaging practices.

A frustrated shopper took to Reddit to raise concerns about excessive plastic packaging in H-E-B's curbside pickup service. After receiving their 65-item grocery order, they found it distributed across 35 plastic bags, many containing just one item.

What's happening?

"It just seems unnecessarily wasteful to package a plastic-wrapped block of cheese in its own bag separate from the other cheeses we ordered, or a single box of spaghetti in a bag, or a squash in a produce bag and also in its own shopping bag," the Reddit poster wrote to the r/HEB community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They noted they typically bring reusable bags for in-store shopping but rely on curbside pickup when shopping with their 1-year-old child.

An H-E-B employee responded to explain the store's protocols: "It's because we are required to bag certain items separately for safety and health reasons. Beef, chicken, pork, fish, dry items, cold items, frozen items, health, hygiene, cleaning and household items etc. all have to be bagged with like items. Meat and produce are required to be placed in individual temp and produce bags."

Why is excess packaging concerning?

Single-use plastic bags pose serious environmental challenges. They often end up in waterways and landfills, where they can take centuries to decompose. This breakdown releases harmful substances into soil and water. The energy-intensive production of these bags also strains natural resources.

Curbside pickup has surged in popularity, especially among busy parents and those with limited mobility. However, this shift toward online ordering may inadvertently increase plastic waste if stores don't adapt their packaging practices.

Is H-E-B doing anything about this?

The grocery chain has taken steps toward sustainability, including offering plastic bag recycling at stores, now extended to curbside pickup customers.

However, they currently don't provide options for paper bags or minimal packaging through their online ordering system.

What's being done about single-use packaging more broadly?

Some retailers are testing reusable packaging systems for online orders. Companies like Loop partner with major brands to deliver products in durable, returnable containers. Grocery stores in several states now offer "zero waste" sections where shoppers can fill reusable containers with bulk items.

Shoppers can make a difference by combining orders to minimize delivery trips and returning plastic bags to store recycling bins. Many customers also choose products with minimal packaging and share their packaging concerns through feedback channels.

