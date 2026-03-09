HVAC techs report alarming jump in repair calls following brutal American cold snap: 'Residents ... are being forced to make difficult decisions'

"When older systems fail, residents of the region need prompt service to maintain safe temperatures inside their homes."

A Minnesota heating contractor recently reported seeing more than a one-third increase in emergency service calls for lack of heat this winter, a press release from ABNewswire revealed.

Twin City Heating Air and Electric, an HVAC contractor serving the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, reported that it received 34% more of these calls this winter than it did over the same time period last year. That was a major problem for residents, who faced unsafe conditions without heat for their homes in Minnesota's cold winter.

You can get ahead of problems like these by upgrading your heating and cooling system. Not only will you save money on your utility bill, but you'll also save yourself the cost of repeated repairs, which could add up to more than the price of the new system in the long run.

Twin City Heating Air and Electric's technicians confirmed that many of these calls would have been unnecessary if the residents had upgraded their system sooner. Some of the major contributing factors included older systems past their useful lifespan and maintenance that had been put off.





If you're seeking reliable information about maintaining or upgrading your home heating system, TCD's HVAC partner Mitsubishi offers insight into your various options so that you can reduce your energy bills or upgrade to a new, super-efficient heating system.

An installation specialist also provided insight, telling ABNewswire, "In many instances we're doing the same repair on the same unit numerous times… In such cases, some homeowners consider the expense of additional repairs to be a cost-benefit issue relative to the total cost of replacing the unit. … Residents of the region are being forced to make difficult decisions regarding whether to continue repairing older systems or to invest in new heating units."

A representative of the company also specified that cold climate heat pumps are an increasingly affordable and efficient option for area residents.

