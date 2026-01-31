Major HVAC manufacturer joins industry race for dominance over ultra-efficient products: 'Huge [strategic] shift'

As new competitors enter the market, homeowners have a growing number of options for money-saving solutions.

The market for heat pumps is heating up.

HVAC manufacturer Navien introduced its first heat pump water heater, responding to increased demand for the highly efficient appliances, CleanTechnica reported.

Heat pump water heaters act like refrigerators in reverse, capturing heat from outside the unit. This process of transferring heat uses less energy than generating heat directly, as traditional water heaters do.

As a result, switching to a heat pump water heater can help homeowners save hundreds of dollars per year on electric bills. Plus, smart heat pump water heaters like Cala can increase savings by learning homeowners' unique hot water needs and optimizing the water heating schedule accordingly.

Heat pumps are as good for the environment as they are for your wallet. Traditional water heaters run on natural gas, a polluting fuel that contributes to the warming of the planet while reducing indoor air quality. Heat pump water heaters, on the other hand, are powered by electricity and do not directly contribute to harmful pollution.

Combined with home solar, these devices can shrink energy bills and heat your showers without heating the planet.

High demand for heat pump water heaters prompted Navien, which has been in the HVAC industry for 50 years, to dip its toes into the market. The Korean company historically specialized in tankless gas water heaters and boilers, and it waited years for the heat pump market to mature before introducing its first model.

The heat pump marked a "huge shift" for the company, which had to pivot away from gas, according to CleanTechnica. The new model features a stainless steel tank and the ability to heat water to 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

However, because Navien does not sell directly to consumers, homeowners need to work with contractors to have the devices installed. Cala offers the option for homeowners to install the heat pumps on their own or to connect with trained contractors.

As new competitors enter the heat pump water heater market, homeowners have a growing number of options for money-saving HVAC solutions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.