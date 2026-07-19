Texas officials launch legal push to shut landfill tied to flooding, health fears

"This community deserves answers and final resolution, not just a paused threat."

With residents near a northwest Harris County landfill raising concerns for years, local officials have launched a new effort they hope will ultimately lead to the site's closure.

At the center of the push is the Hawthorn Park Recycling & Disposal Facility, which Harris County Attorney Abbie Kamin said has left the Carverdale community dealing with flooding, health worries, and prolonged uncertainty.

What's happening?

On Monday, Harris County Attorney Abbie Kamin said her office had filed a Notice of Intent to Sue to try to move this landfill to permanent closure for good, KPRC Click2Houston reported.

Waste Management subsidiary USA Waste of Texas Landfills, Inc., runs the landfill. A successful action would shift the site into the closure process, including measures such as capping and covering the landfill, groundwater testing, and continued environmental monitoring.

That notice comes after a separate clash over expanding the landfill. Harris County, Carverdale residents, and a developer fought Waste Management's plan to make the site larger and taller, and the company ultimately pulled the proposal.

Kamin said that victory mattered, but it did not fully resolve the issue.

"The withdrawal of the expansion permit was a critical win, but it does not close this landfill," she said.

Why does it matter?

The battle extends well beyond a permit dispute. Communities living near landfills often raise concerns about odors, truck traffic, runoff, and the risk that contamination could affect air, soil, and water over time.

County officials said those concerns have persisted for decades. Kamin said, "For decades, the Carverdale community has been forced to live with the impacts of this landfill — from flooding to health risks to environmental impacts, residents have had to grapple with uncertainty for their families and their homes."

These issues have also affected people in other parts of the country — in Kansas, for instance, residents near the Galena Landfill say foul odors, contamination concerns, and even a possible underground fire have caused health problems and warranted calls for a more thorough investigation.

KPRC Click2Houston reported that the county attorney's office also said the company had not given Harris County access to groundwater sampling data for years.

What's being done?

The county's latest filing is aimed at forcing a more permanent resolution rather than just stopping future growth at the landfill. If closure moves forward, the landfill would enter a phase focused on containment and monitoring instead of continued operation.

Houston City Council Member Amy Peck, who has worked with residents on the issue, supported the legal effort.

"The Carverdale community is a treasured part of our city, and its residents deserve to live in a neighborhood with clean air, safe surroundings, and the peace of mind that comes from knowing their health and quality of life are protected," Peck said.

Waste Management, through USA Waste of Texas, Inc., defended the facility's compliance status.

"The facility is governed by state regulations and a site-specific permit issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and is monitored, inspected, and tested by both WM and TCEQ in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements," the company said.

This legal effort is an important step to a healthier future for Texans, and Kamin said the county intends to support residents to ensure future generations won't have to bear the burden of the impacts from this landfill.

"This community deserves answers and final resolution, not just a paused threat," Kamin stated.

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