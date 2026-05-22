High gas prices have people trying everything — from taking the bus to converting toy cars

Regular gas averaged $4.52 per gallon nationwide as of May 18, according to AAA — a sharp jump from roughly $3 per gallon before the war in Iran began, Reuters reported. The spike is now showing up in how people commute, shop, and organize their days.

Americans are riding the bus, staying closer to home, and getting inventive. One Georgia handyman even converted a discarded Barbie toy car into a tiny gas-powered runabout for grocery trips, according to the report.

As the outlet noted, an April 28 Ipsos poll published by The Washington Post and ABC News revealed that 44% of Americans said they had cut back on driving. For some, that means skipping longer errands. Others are avoiding the most expensive gas stations.

Public transit is also getting a bump. For instance, the bus system in Bangor, Maine, has seen ridership rise 21% since January, with much of the increase coming during commuting hours. Transit administrator Laurie Linscott told Reuters that the new riders appeared to come from "every walk of life."

Prices this high can quickly strain household budgets, especially for people with larger vehicles or long commutes. Mali Hightower, the Georgia handyman who modified a broken Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper with a small engine, said it costs about $90 to fill his 1996 Mercedes-Benz convertible — enough to push him toward using his homemade mini-vehicle whenever possible.

Others are making smaller but still significant adjustments. Renee Tocci, executive director of Camp Farley in Massachusetts, said a pricier-than-usual fill-up for her Buick Enclave inspired a new pitch to parents: Overnight camp could cut down on all the summer driving families usually do.

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Some organizations are also trying to ease the pressure directly. Reuters reported that, in Chicago, CityPoint Community Church plans to distribute $5,000 worth of $25 gas cards after already handing out more than 70 cards following Mother's Day services.

"Transportation is not a luxury for many families," Pastor Demetrius Davis ⁠said. "It's survival."

Reuters also reported that in California, Visit Las Vegas was offering up to $100 in gas to the first 100 drivers at a station in El Segundo to encourage travel to the city.

For drivers looking to cope, the outlet pointed to a few realistic options: keeping trips local when possible, comparing prices by location, avoiding costly freeway stations, using transit for some errands or commutes, and combining outings to cut down on miles driven.

"We're used to expensive gas prices, but never this expensive," Flores said.

Hightower put the strain more simply when he looked at the cost of filling his car: "That's too much."

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