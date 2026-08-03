Virginia's Hampton Roads cities set aside millions for higher power bills, eye data centers

Virginia Beach's budget adjustment underscores how much more expensive electricity has become.

Rising electricity costs in coastal Virginia are no longer just affecting residents at home. Across Hampton Roads, the increase is becoming large enough to affect city budgets and spark bigger questions about how the region will supply power for future growth.

Virginia Beach offers a clear example of that strain. As electricity costs rose across Hampton Roads, the city added $4.7 million to its budget to cover higher energy prices, according to 13News Now.

What's happening?

For local governments across Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach's budget adjustment underscores how much more expensive electricity has become.

Electricity powers much of what residents rely on every day, including public buildings, streetlights, water systems, and other city operations. When those costs surge, local leaders are left to find more money, cut spending elsewhere, or use some combination of both.

Why does it matter?

Higher electricity costs at the city level can eventually surface in familiar ways. Rising utility bills for local governments can put pressure on taxes, fees, and spending priorities, especially as cities are already managing infrastructure needs, storm preparedness, and other major expenses.

There are also broader environmental and economic concerns. If power demand continues climbing quickly, utilities may need additional generation and grid upgrades, and those expenses can ripple outward to homes and businesses. That can make an already high cost of living even harder to manage.

Virginia Beach City Councilwoman Jennifer Rouse told 13News Now that she plans to talk with other city members to find ways to make their city more sustainable. Another topic on her agenda is what's causing the energy price spikes in the first place — especially when it comes to large-scale data center development in Virginia.

What's being done?

Right now, the most immediate response is through budget planning. Virginia Beach's reported $4.7 million increase suggests local leaders are trying to build higher power costs into current spending plans instead of waiting for the problem to deepen.

Cities will likely have to weigh development decisions more carefully, especially when it comes to energy-intensive projects. That doesn't necessarily mean rejecting growth, but it does mean asking harder questions about electricity demand, grid capacity, and who ultimately bears the cost of expansion.

As Hampton Roads cities adapt to pricier power, the Virginia Beach budget move may be an early sign of what lies ahead: higher public costs today, and tougher debates tomorrow over growth, energy demand, and how to keep essential services affordable.

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