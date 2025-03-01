Household staple hits highest price in a decade: 'Worrying'

From December to January, grocery prices were up 0.5%: "the largest month-over-month increase since October 2022."

Grocery prices have been climbing to new heights amid ongoing inflation, and the cost of one common item has now reached an unprecedented amount.

What's happening?

As explained by USA Today earlier this month, the Labor Department's consumer price index revealed that the cost of eggs had risen 15.2% in January — the largest increase since June 2015. The price hike was attributed to the H5N1 bird flu disrupting egg production.

However, eggs aren't the only breakfast staple that Americans have seen hitting higher prices of late: "Bacon prices are up 4.1% from the prior month, frozen juices are up 5.3% and fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins are up 1.8%."

Michigan State University food economics professor David Ortega told USA Today, "When you're looking at the data, it's the breakfast items that stand out," adding that "there are still inflationary pressures across the various food categories."

Overall, from December to January, grocery prices were up 0.5%, which the outlet noted represents "the largest month-over-month increase since October 2022."

Why is this important?

Both policy changes following the most recent U.S. presidential election and changes in the environment have created a bleak outlook for grocery shoppers. Per USA Today, Ortega "said bird flu and climate change are two factors contributing to some of the recent price increases, and he'll keep an eye on President Donald Trump's policies — particularly his administration's plans with tariffs — to see if they drive up food prices."

Earlier in February, a plan for 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico was paused for 30 days, but Trump has since said he expects the tariffs to go through in early March or April.

"Policies can have an impact on food prices," Ortega told USA Today. "We're coming off a period with a lot of disruptions to the agrifood industry, from COVID, Russia's invasion of Ukraine. We need a period of stability, especially when it comes to policy, so that we don't get ourselves into an inflationary period when it comes to food prices again."

The ongoing overheating of the planet is also a main reason for higher food prices. As extreme weather conditions like droughts, heatwaves, and intense storms become more frequent, crop yields have decreased significantly. A study has shown that global warming could raise food prices by up to 3.2% each year, creating a murky future for shoppers.

What's being done about it?

Ortega told USA Today that the rate of food price increases has "moderated since 2022." However, prices are still "significantly higher" today than four years ago.

While it's encouraging that the pace of price hikes has slowed, it doesn't mean that costs will decrease anytime soon, as deflation would indicate a weak economy.

Ortega told USA Today it's "worrying" that the pace of increases has started to pick up in recent weeks, but it's still "too early to predict what food prices will look like for the remainder of 2025."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



