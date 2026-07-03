Discount store Grocery Outlet to close 36 stores after CEO admits to rapid expansion

When a chain closes dozens of stores at once, nearby shoppers may lose access to a lower-cost source of everyday essentials.

The discount grocery chain Grocery Outlet is pulling back after a rapid push for expansion backfired, with the company announcing plans to close 36 stores in a sharp reversal that could leave some shoppers and workers paying the price.

What's happening?

A review of Grocery Outlet's store network led the company to shut 36 locations it no longer believes can deliver lasting profits, TheStreet reported.

Explaining the move, Grocery Outlet CEO Jason Potter said, "following a rigorous analysis of the fleet, we identified 36 stores in the network that we concluded did not have a viable path to sustained profitability regardless of the operational support we could provide," per TheStreet.

After the closures, Grocery Outlet will have a little more than 500 stores, TheStreet reported.

Potter added, "we've made the difficult decision to close 36 locations, 24 of which are located in the East."

The move comes as the grocery business stays highly competitive. TheStreet reported that bigger chains are putting more emphasis on low prices, while also expanding to new locations. Aldi is one example and plans to open 180 stores in 2026, the outlet reported, adding pressure for retailers that serve budget-conscious shoppers.

Why does it matter?

Discount grocers help families keep food costs under control.

When a chain closes dozens of stores at once, nearby shoppers may lose access to a lower-cost source of everyday essentials and be forced to travel farther or spend more at other retailers.

If a company grows beyond what local demand can support, the eventual correction can disrupt routines, eliminate jobs, and reduce affordable shopping options in affected communities.

What's being done?

For now, Grocery Outlet is shrinking its footprint and concentrating on the stores it sees as having a better chance of sustained profitability.

Despite the closures, shoppers could still see benefits from the wider market's focus on price.

Other grocery chains are leaning harder into value, and Aldi's 2026 expansion plans may give more consumers another lower-cost option in the years ahead.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.