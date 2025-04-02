Jury orders major organization to pay $660 million in landmark case — here's why it matters

"This verdict is not the end of this case."

A judgment against one of the world's most well-known environmental activism groups could put its future in jeopardy.

What's happening?

In March, a North Dakota jury found that Greenpeace must pay more than $660 million in damages to Energy Transfer and Dakota Access over the group's protests against oil-pipeline construction.

The Associated Press reported that Greenpeace USA was found liable for defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy, and other acts. Greenpeace International and Greenpeace Fund Inc. were also found liable on certain counts. The total damages awarded are $666.9 million.

The energy companies had sued Greenpeace over protests that occurred in 2016 and 2017 against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, which now carries roughly 5% of U.S. oil. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe had vocally opposed the project, saying it would threaten their water supply.

A jury found that Greenpeace lied about the project, paid people to protest it, and provided supplies to block its construction.

Why is this important?

Before the trial began, Greenpeace said that a substantial judgment against the organization could bankrupt and cripple it.

After the judgment was announced, it struck a more defiant tone.

"This verdict is not the end of this case," Greenpeace said in a release. "We're going to appeal. And we're prepared to fight this all the way to victory."

Greenpeace, which was founded in 1971, has been a leading voice in the fight against plastic pollution and climate change, among many other issues. If it goes away, so too will one of the most recognizable names in environmental activism.

The New York Times reported on Monday that the verdict could "chill free speech" and that "First Amendment issues are likely to figure prominently in an appeal."

"[This] will send a chill down the spine of any nonprofit who wants to get involved in any political protest," David D. Cole, a Georgetown Law professor and former national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, told the Times. "If you're the Sierra Club, or the NAACP, or the NRA, or an anti-abortion group, you're going to be very worried."

What's being done about this?

This also makes the verdict a precarious moment for environmental protest and activism across the country.

"The truth is, 'victory' doesn't just mean defeating this specific lawsuit," Greenpeace said. "It means that no other organization or individual has to defend themselves against this type of attack."

Because of that, there may be no time where it's more important to inform yourself on environmental causes and use your voice for advocacy. By utilizing your right to free speech, you can help advocate for the changes that matter most to you, and help make our planet a cleaner place.

