Organization addresses overwhelming obstacle standing in the way of affordable energy: 'A coalition came together really quickly'

An 'early warning system' gives community members a chance to make their voices heard.

Greenlight America aims to remind communities where the "real power" lies: with the people. And it is serving up resources to help residents obtain the clean-energy solutions they desire.

According to a 2023 poll by Pew Research Center, 67% of Americans prefer to prioritize the development of wind, solar, and hydropower over dirty fuels, reducing pollution associated with millions of annual premature deaths and the accelerated rise of global temperatures.

Clean-energy initiatives also create well-paying jobs, boost climate resilience amid more intense extreme weather, and can lead to lower utility bills.

However, Greenlight America CEO and co-founder Matt Traldi told Inside Climate News that misinformation regarding the safety and benefits of clean energy is a key roadblock that prevents local governments from approving such projects — and supporters of the endeavors often "don't know when and where to show up."

"The reality is that most people aren't reading agendas or minutes of their local government proceedings, and most organizations in the nonprofit space aren't focused at the local level," added Ari Appel, the nonpartisan nonprofit's chief program officer and co-founder.

Greenlight America helps combat this with a trio of resources, according to its website. First, it leverages its network to collaborate with local leaders and groups, in addition to state and national partners, to identify and rally supporters of clean-energy projects in development.

Secondly, it is compiling an "early warning system" with information about hearings, meetings, and other input events in which community members can make their voices heard, especially regarding projects for which feedback could mean the difference between approval and denial.

Thirdly, it provides organization support, pushing back against disinformation campaigns regarding the safety or perks of clean energy and connecting communities with technical and policy experts, fact sheets, content creators, funding, and more.

In Pennsylvania, the nonprofit's work has paid off, according to Inside Climate News. The report explains that the Erie County Council was considering a solar provision that would have required an interconnection agreement with a regional grid operator in order to obtain building permit applications.

Greenlight America was uncertain whether the provision purposely targeted solar development. Nonetheless, because of a yearslong processing backlog from the grid operator, the provision would have basically brought the industry to a standstill.

The organization helped rally other renewable energy supporters to intervene, and the council listened to their advice and suspended the provision.

"A coalition came together really quickly," PennFuture clean water campaign manager Jenny Tompkins told Inside Climate News.

"Local folks provide firsthand knowledge of the proposed projects, community concerns and tight-knit relationships with local elected officials. The statewide and national groups bring lessons learned from other communities, relationships with the solar industry and legal and policy expertise," she added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







