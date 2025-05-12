New stock exchange unlike any other gets US government approval: 'It makes financial and competitive sense'

  • Business Business

The founders behind this new exchange are confident in its viability and sustainability.

A new stock exchange in the works that is dedicated specifically to sustainable investment recently received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is closer than ever to opening publicly, sending the green energy community into a frenzy of excitement.

Titled the Green Impact Exchange (abbreviated GIX for traders), the founders behind this new exchange are confident in its viability and sustainability.

"U.S. investors and companies are continuing to pursue sustainability because it makes financial and competitive sense," GIX co-founder Charles Dolan wrote in a statement, per Bloomberg. "Public markets like GIX have a pivotal role to play in connecting sustainable investors with companies that understand that."

GIX's opening comes at a pivotal moment in environmental advocacy, as the Trump administration attempts to dismantle many of the regulations and goals that both the American government and private companies have been attempting to reach. But as Dolan suggests, sustainability simply has math on its side at this point, and attempting to deny not only its moral correctness but its economic viability is a fool's errand, especially for a president supposedly as focused on the economy as Trump is. 

Simply put, clean energy and sustainability-focused businesses are proving to be financially smart companies to back, often outperforming fossil fuel stocks in long-term growth in recent years.

As a result, the industry provides massive investment and growth opportunities for individual investors and the United States as a whole. That results in both a robust overall economy and benefits for everyday American citizens, ranging from financial benefits like more disposable income to (hopefully) environmental ones like healthier air and water.

For those looking to make financial decisions that align with their values, GreenPortfolio is a great free resource. While it is normally difficult to understand the best ways to harness your investments for good, GreenPortfolio connects individuals with remote financial advisers who make climate-forward investing simple. 

GreenPortfolio also offers information on building portfolios and on specific investments, banks, and credit cards. To learn more, check out GreenPortfolio's website.

