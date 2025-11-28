New research reveals stunning surge in unexpected investment sector: 'Excellent moment'

The age-old adage is that money talks. And right now, according to a new report from Axios, the talk is that investing in green energy and technology is the wave of the future.

The research firm Rystad Energy released a report that said the green energy index is up 40% this year. The green energy index is composed of 83 companies that occupy the clean tech space.

This was somewhat surprising news as the political headwinds have been gathering against green tech lately. And the challenges the companies face are extreme because of a lack of government incentives encouraging investment in smaller companies and startups. Still, despite all this, the green energy index is outperforming the traditional S&P index by an astonishing 25%.

And this is only the latest good financial news when it comes to clean tech. In 2022, green energy investments surpassed $1 trillion, matching spending on dirty energy sources such as oil and gas. And these numbers are only expected to increase.

The growth is coming from all areas, including electric vehicles, as well as solar power and wind energy companies. For instance, the solar-powered car market is expected to rise by 37% by the year 2030.

All of this bodes well for a cleaner, cooler future. And it is also an opportunity for investors to make significant returns while helping the environment.

Investing in clean companies will return large profits, create new jobs, and promote both economic and energy resilience and independence. Investors can also use clean banks for all their financial needs. The individuals as well as the countries that embrace this trend will be at the forefront of an exciting and profitable new future.

As Artem Abramov, a deputy of analysis at Rystad Energy, explains in the report, the stocks are "leaving most upstream oil and market indexes in the dust."

And the entire financial community is taking note. Aniket Shah, the head of global sustainability and transformation strategy at Jeffries, said the continued increase in spending in the low-carbon sector signals the green economy is at an "excellent moment."

