Concerns mount over 'witch's cauldrons' dumping toxic waste in major tourist destination: 'It can't be good'

"We … have no idea what impact these discharges are having on our water quality and wildlife."

Environmentalists are calling for authorities to enforce stricter pollution guidelines for cruise ships visiting the Great Barrier Reef.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported on mounting concerns by environmentalists and tourism operators that cruise liners are dumping toxins into the water when visiting the Great Barrier Reef. The publication explained that a common system used by these vessels to lower sulfur pollution in the atmosphere dumps the chemicals removed from exhaust directly into the sea.

According to The Guardian, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority says scrubbers have "minimal effect on the marine environments." The publication pointed out that a 2021 study on the impact of these systems on pelagic copepods found scrubber effluent to be "more toxic than crude oil." The report also compared the systems to "witch's cauldrons where undesired toxic compounds form."

"We … have no idea what impact these discharges are having on our water quality and wildlife, but we do know it can't be good, based on other studies from around the world," Trevor Rees, a bareboat operator who sits on the local marine advisory committee, told The Guardian.

Why is protecting the Great Barrier Reef important?

The Great Barrier Reef is already under threat because of the rising global temperature and other human activities. In March, the reef experienced a mass bleaching event — the fifth such event since 2016, according to NASA.

This is part of a larger trend in coral bleaching across the world. In fact, in April, NOAA announced that we were in the midst of our fourth mass bleaching event.

Coral reef ecosystems are critically important to people and the planet. For example, they help protect shorelines by reducing the impact of waves, storms, and floods, NOAA explains.

Plus, coral reefs support economies across the globe. For instance, the Great Barrier Reef contributes $6.4 billion each year to Australia's national economy, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Plus, the reef holds special cultural significance for Indigenous Australians.

The Great Barrier Reef is also home to 1,600 species of fish, 133 species of sharks and rays, 30 species of whales and dolphins, and six of the seven species of sea turtles, according to WWF.

What's being done to protect the Great Barrier Reef?

The Guardian reported that advocates are calling for regulations that would require cruise ships to keep their gray water and scrubber effluent in holding tanks while inside the marine park. They would also like to require ships to use carbon offsets to account for their pollution.

Another way we can make a difference for endangered reefs across the world is by reducing the amount of planet-warming pollution we produce. For instance, WWF Australia is calling for the country to commit to more impactful climate action targets to help address coral bleaching events.

Wales is cutting down on its carbon pollution by banning most new roadway projects, and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes climate-friendly home upgrades by giving people thousands of dollars in rebates.

One way you can help is by voting for environmentally friendly politicians or taking advantage of the IRA to make energy-efficient upgrades to your home.

