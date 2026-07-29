After record floods destroy bridges, Tennessee county asks for state of emergency

"Our communities need help, and they need it quickly."

Grainger County, Tennessee, is asking the state for an emergency declaration after flash flooding broke records, left property damage, displaced residents, and multiple rescues in its wake.

What happened?

Local leaders in Grainger County moved to seek a formal emergency declaration on July 25 from the state of Tennessee, WVLT reported. Mayor Mike Byrd said he submitted the request alongside the county's city mayors.

In a public post, Byrd said, "...Yesterday, in conjunction with our City Mayors, I officially submitted a declaration to our State Legislators declaring Grainger County a State of Emergency. This crucial step will hopefully bring in the resources required to help us recover."

Speaking directly to residents, Byrd added, "We are devastated by the property damage, but we are lifted by your immense courage. You are the absolute best of us, and we are forever in your debt."

Why does it matter?

A state of emergency declaration can speed access to equipment, funding, and other assistance after a disaster, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Flash floods can trap people in homes and vehicles, damage drinking water systems, cut off access to medical care, and leave businesses unable to operate. Damage to roads, bridges, utilities, and homes can disrupt public safety, raise health risks, and affect local economies for months or even years.

What's being done?

Byrd said county mayors are pursuing the declaration together in hopes of unlocking more recovery resources. While waiting for the state to respond, he also thanked the people already taking part in cleanup efforts.

State Sen. Jessie Seal said he took the matter directly to Gov. Bill Lee, sending a letter that asked the state to declare an emergency. "Today, I sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee urging the State of Tennessee to declare a state of emergency for Grainger County following the devastating flash flooding," he wrote. "Our communities need help, and they need it quickly."

Tennessee State Rep. Rick Eldridge said he joined Byrd and the other Grainger County mayors in asking the state for the designation, writing, "Mayor Byrd along with the other Grainger County mayors and I have petitioned the state to declare a state of emergency for Grainger County due to the recent flooding. Updates will be posted as they become available to us."

Both officials stressed the urgency of getting help in place. "This crucial step will hopefully bring in the resources required to help us recover," Byrd said.

"Our communities need help, and they need it quickly," Seal added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.