3M targeted by Australia's biggest-ever legal claim over toxic PFAS contamination at 28 military bases

In what officials are calling the largest legal action ever brought by the Australian government, the federal government is suing 3M for more than $2 billion over alleged PFAS contamination at 28 military bases across the country.

At the heart of the case is the government's allegation that the manufacturing giant was aware of the risks tied to firefighting foam but did not fully disclose those hazards, instead leaving nearby communities and taxpayers to bear the consequences of the material, which was used for decades.

What happened?

According to Law Society Journal Online, court proceedings lodged by the Commonwealth name 3M Company and 3M Australia Pty Ltd in a dispute over pollution tied to aqueous film-forming foam, known as AFFF. The foam contains PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) — which are often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they remain in the environment for long periods.

The Commonwealth says 3M gave misleading assurances about the foam's environmental safety and disposal while failing to fully reveal what it knew about the risks linked to the chemicals.

Attorney-General Michelle Rowland said the lawsuit is "the largest legal claim ever brought by the Commonwealth" and that the government is seeking to recover costs associated with responding to PFAS pollution at defense sites. Rowland told the press conference the government was pursuing "appropriate accountability."

Assistant Minister for Defence Peter Khalil said: "Defence has spent over $1.3 billion on its PFAS response." He added that the total damages claim exceeds $2 billion once future cleanup and management costs are included.

Why does it matter?

PFAS contamination does not stay neatly contained within a fence line. In Australia, the chemicals have been found in soil, groundwater, and waterways near a number of defense bases, affecting nearby communities and raising concerns for residents who rely on local land and water.

If the government's allegations are proved, critical information about environmental risks was not properly shared, leaving communities exposed while taxpayers face a multibillion-dollar response bill.

Although PFAS foams are no longer used in Australia, the legacy of that use remains. Cleanup efforts can take years, and uncertainty around contamination can weigh on property values, local agriculture and public trust.

What people are saying

Government officials described the lawsuit as an effort to secure accountability. Rowland said the alleged misconduct "has contributed to substantial costs for defense and the Australian taxpayer."

Khalil stressed the human impact of the issue, saying: "I have visited communities right across Australia that have been affected by PFAS contamination, and they need action."

The Department of Defence said it would continue to coordinate with state and local authorities to support impacted communities while the case moves through the courts.

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