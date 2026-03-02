Experts sound alarm after exposing 'scandalous' truth about government subsidies: 'Billions of … taxpayer money'

In a world of constantly evolving dietary fads, the old maxim "Eat your vegetables" has stood the test of time, and for good reason.

Experts have long understood that diets high in plant-based foods are generally healthier for human bodies, and growing plants consumes fewer resources and takes less of an environmental toll than raising animals for meat.

However, one would be forgiven for thinking otherwise based on the subsidies that governments hand out to various food producers.

What's happening?

A shocking new study found that in the European Union, producers of beef and lamb received a staggering 580 times more government subsidies than producers of legumes, The Guardian reported.

"It is scandalous that billions of euros of EU taxpayer money is being used to prop up such a high-emissions industry at a time when scientists are telling us that we need — on health and environmental grounds — to shift to lower-meat diets," said Martin Bowman, the report's author, per the newspaper.

With the EU spending roughly a third of its budget on agricultural subsidies, favoring meat products over plant-based ones has had a dramatic impact on public health, the environment, and the economy.

While beef and lamb received 580 times the subsidies of legumes, pork received 240 times more government benefits. Similarly, dairy was subsidized 554 times more than nuts and seeds.

Why is it important?

According to Our World in Data, meat production worldwide has more tripled than in the last 50 years, with over 385 million tons of meat circulated every year.

This increase has taken a tremendous toll on natural resources, the environment, and human bodies.

To produce just 1 pound of beef requires 1,840 gallons of water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. By comparison, it takes just 110 gallons of water to generate 1 pound of corn.

Producing meat not only consumes more natural resources than growing plant-based foods, it also creates far more pollution. For example, a 3-ounce serving of beef is responsible for about 1 pound of carbon dioxide pollution, whereas plant-based foods range from about 0.41 pounds to 0.01 pounds of carbon dioxide per serving, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

What's being done about it?

By raising awareness about the vast difference in government subsidies, the report took an important first step toward correcting this imbalance. The next step is for everyday citizens to make their voices heard, both by contacting their elected representatives and by voting with their money at the grocery store.

