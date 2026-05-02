Korean shopping system totals over $10 billion in rewards for customers who shop without receipts

In South Korea, it literally pays to make eco-friendly decisions.

The Chosun Daily profiled the "Carbon Neutrality Point" system, which is now in its fourth year and is managed by the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute.

There are numerous avenues for the now over 2.1 million participants, including 37-year-old Seoul resident Park, to gain rewards for simple moves in their daily lives.

"Not receiving paper receipts prevents paper waste, and the points steadily add up, allowing me to receive cashback," Park commented.

That is just one example of the 84 million actions in the last year that delivered savings of 15 billion Korean won (around $10.17 million) to consumers.

Seventeen activities qualify for participation, ranging from using reusable cups and containers to returning an old cell phone or riding on shared bikes. The comprehensiveness is on purpose.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

"The system intricately covers various aspects of daily life, from mobility to resource circulation," a KEITI source told the publication.

To that end, KEITI added five new activities this year: planting a tree; adding solar panels on balconies; buying products made from recycled materials; using reusable shopping bags; and opting for personal containers for food packaging.

Participants can earn up to 70,000 Korean won (around $47.45), the maximum amount available. While it's perhaps a modest total, the ease of participation makes it worth pursuing.

All would-be users have to do is register on the initiative's website. Businesses have their own incentives to participate and get more customers involved.

As a result, the system rewards both businesses and consumers for making eco-friendly choices frequently in their daily lives.

"We will actively work to encourage more citizens to participate in the Carbon Neutrality Point system, which allows them to contribute to global carbon reduction and enjoy the benefits of point accumulation," Kim Young-ki, KEITI's acting head, told The Chosun Daily.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.