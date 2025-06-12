Experts warn that new plans to build affordable housing carry hidden risks: 'The analogy is brutally clear'

While the U.K. government looks to address its housing affordability crisis, it's creating a new problem.

According to the Guardian, the government's planning bill allows companies to pay to expedite the building process, but at a cost to the environment.

What's happening?

The government has promised to build 1.5 million homes and approve 150 projects. It's not only to solve the housing affordability crisis but also to boost the economy.

Unfortunately, a new study has found that the plan will not deliver the promised number of homes and will put protected areas at risk.

Three legal analyses determined that the planning bill will roll back legislation that protects lands, "making it easier for developers to build on areas that have historically been protected under U.K. and international law," per the Guardian.

The bill allows companies to sidestep legal protections by paying a fee that goes into a "nature restoration fund," which will be used at a later date.

After the payment is made, development can proceed even "if it 'inflicts adverse effects on the integrity of a protected site,'" per the Guardian.

Some are calling it "cash to trash," because it doesn't require assessment of the damage that will be inflicted.

Why is the planning bill concerning?

The bill poses a threat to 5,251 areas that are considered the country's "jewels in the crown." Many of these sites play a significant role in the U.K.'s history.

The Guardian said some of the protected areas at risk include "one of the last strongholds for nightingales in England at Lodge Hill in Kent; a wetland dating back 2,600 years in south Devon; an internationally important tidal wetland at Tipner west in Portsmouth; and woods dating back as far as the 17th century at Sittingbourne, Kent, part of the 2.5% of the U.K.'s ancient woodland that still remains."

Despite this, the government is calling the bill a win-win for the public and environment.

However, Wild Justice Co-Director Ruth Tingay compared it to knocking down part of Royal Albert Hall and "replacing it with karaoke machines." Now imagine Royal Albert Hall is one of the protected environments, and the karaoke machines are small trees being planted.

"Then tell people this is a 'win-win' for the environment and the public, and the analogy is brutally clear," Tingay said.

What's being done to protect these lands?

According to the Guardian, U.K. wildlife charities are asking the government to eliminate that section of the bill, which they call a "licence to kill nature."

If you are in the United Kingdom, you can use your voice to tell your representatives you want these historic lands to be protected.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.