Officials enact sweeping ban that will transform energy industry: 'We know where they want to go next'

The move is good news for communities that were previously targeted.

In a move toward a cleaner energy future, the UK government has announced plans to permanently ban fracking "at the earliest opportunity." This controversial practice extracts shale gas by blasting water, sand, and chemicals deep underground.

The decision, revealed by energy secretary Ed Miliband, marks a major victory for environmental advocates and communities who have long been against the practice.

The legislation will be introduced as part of the upcoming North Sea Transition Plan, expected this autumn, reported the Guardian. That means that once it's in place, the ban will be much harder for any future government to overturn without a parliamentary vote. A vote to overturn it would require widespread support — including the green light from representatives whose constituencies are sitting on shale gas and would be most affected (which is around 187).

"Let's ban fracking and send the frackers packing," Miliband said during his Labour conference address. The energy secretary also argued that fracking would "trash our climate commitments."

The move is good news for communities that were previously targeted for drilling, including those in Lancashire, where the last major UK fracking project triggered nearly 200 earthquakes in less than a year. Critics have long argued that the process also poses serious risks to groundwater, ecosystems, and public health.

Experts have also debunked claims that fracking would significantly lower energy bills in the UK, pointing out that the nation's dense population and fractured geology make it both riskier and less productive than in the U.S.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay cozy this fall with these premium cold weather essentials Braving the winter elements has never looked – or felt – so good, thanks to the new outwear collection from Skechers. This special collection is crafted from Skechers’ Go Shield premium quilted fabric, which is designed to keep you warm and comfortable when temps start to drop. Try on down jackets, belted parkas, and even hooded vests — all made with innovative materials that provide excellent insulation without the bulk. Learn more

Fracking, like other methods of extracting dirty fuels such as oil and gas, contributes to air and water pollution and releases planet-heating gases that accelerate the planet's warming. With this ban, the UK is not only addressing immediate environmental hazards but also taking an essential step toward reducing its dependence on dirty energy sources. It doesn't help that the oil and gas industries have tried to dodge accountability for their role in driving the climate crisis.

As Miliband explained: "We know where they want to go next because they have told us – fracking. Fracking in your communities. Fracking will not take a penny off bills. It will not create long-term sustainable jobs."

Environmental advocates also supported the move. Greenpeace UK's Angharad Hopkinson said, "Ministers are right to focus on renewable energy as our best chance to create jobs, boost our energy independence and protect households from the turbulence of gas markets."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.