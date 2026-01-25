Officials power up first-of-its-kind project that could unlock low-cost energy: '[Will] help improve the quality of life'

It will support local economies and boost energy independence.

Japan's first floating offshore wind farm commenced commercial operations Jan. 5, according to Toda Corporation, the company that led the project.

"Through the long-term operation of the wind farm, [Goto Floating Wind Farm] aims to promote renewable energy and help improve the quality of life for local communities," Toda wrote in a press release celebrating the endeavor.

The most recent data from the International Energy Agency shows that Japan produced nearly two-thirds of its electricity in 2024 from coal, oil, and gas — fuels that release pollution associated with millions of annual premature deaths globally every year.

However, Japan aims to increase its renewable power capacity to achieve carbon neutrality — in other words, balance emissions by eliminating as much pollution as it creates — by 2050.

As Toda noted, the 16.8-megawatt Goto Floating Wind Farm is unique because it's the world's first commercial application of hybrid spar-type floater technology.

Kei Ushigami, Toda's head of marine renewable energy, told AFP (via France24) that this floating structure is especially suitable for Japan because the country is vulnerable to earthquakes and typhoons, and these types of structures remain "relatively stable."

As Japan imports most of its energy, domestic production will also be a boon to local companies, which Toda said will manage the wind farm's operation and maintenance.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

In addition to supporting local economies and boosting energy independence — not to mention climate resilience — adding renewables to the energy mix is a proven way to lower household energy bills.

‣ EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

‣ Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

‣ TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

You can pair solar panels with electric appliances to maximize your savings. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to discover the right HVAC for your home and budget.

You could earn up to $5,000 for home upgrades by taking simple actions in your everyday life with the free Palmetto Home app.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.