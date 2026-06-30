Google and Voltus aim for 100 MW from home batteries, thermostats in PJM data center push

It could also ease pressure to build infrastructure that sits largely idle for much of the year.

Google and Voltus are betting that thousands of small devices — from home batteries to smart thermostats — could help address one of the power sector's fastest-growing challenges: surging electricity demand tied to data center expansion.

If the strategy works, it could offer a cleaner, less expensive alternative to building grid infrastructure that is heavily relied on only during brief periods of peak demand.

What happened?

On June 2, Google and Voltus announced a three-year partnership, according to The Energy Magazine. The effort is intended to secure up to 100 megawatts of accredited distributed capacity each year to help meet the growing electricity needs of data centers.

Across PJM, which covers parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, Voltus will oversee a network of distributed energy resources through its "Bring Your Own Capacity" model. That network can include residential and commercial batteries, smart thermostats, and other flexible devices able to briefly shift energy use when grid stress rises.

For homeowners, adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and even move closer to going off-grid. If you want to learn more, EnergySage's free tools can help you explore home battery storage options.

Google will pay to set up the VPP, and Voltus will compensate participating homes and businesses. The rollout is expected to begin over the next 12 months in active PJM territories.

Why does it matter?

The deal flips the usual approach to grid growth. Rather than relying only on major power lines, substations, and backup generation to cover a few hours of extreme demand, the model leans on equipment that households and businesses already own.

A Brattle Group analysis found that making broader use of virtual power plants and existing grid resources could cut U.S. consumer electricity costs by more than $100 billion over the next decade.

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It could also ease pressure to build infrastructure that sits largely idle for much of the year. When batteries discharge locally or thermostats make small automatic adjustments, the grid can remain more stable without causing noticeable disruption for users.

That kind of flexibility could help maintain reliability as electricity demand rises from data centers, electrified homes, and new industries. If more clean, distributed resources are used during peak periods, it may also help avoid some of the dirtier and more expensive ways of meeting sudden spikes in demand.

What's being done?

Google is not starting from scratch. The company said the effort builds on its broader push for more flexible, demand-side energy strategies across its data center operations.

Google has already worked with utilities on programs that have made roughly 1 gigawatt of demand response available across several U.S. power systems.

When demand spikes on the grid, Voltus plans to rely on software that can coordinate large numbers of connected devices so they respond automatically. That allows homes and businesses to help stabilize the system without manually switching equipment on or off.

Home batteries and smart energy devices are increasingly becoming tools that do more than keep the lights on. They can help households save money, improve resilience during blackouts, and even create opportunities to earn compensation by supporting the grid.

EnergySage has teamed up with electrification company Qmerit, and the partnership can help you get a great price on home battery solutions. Another option is Pila, especially if you don't want to make a major investment. Its plug-and-play system is a low-cost option for home battery storage.

As more companies look for ways to power growth without overwhelming local systems, virtual power plants could become a repeatable model — one that allows major employers, grid operators, and households alike to benefit from the same connected energy network.

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