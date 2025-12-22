Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable sighting at Goodwill: 'That's so annoying'

Commenters on the Reddit post were just as appalled.

A thrift shopper took to Reddit to expose crazy prices at their local Goodwill store.

The user posted to the r/Fiestaware subreddit after finding a Fiesta brand pitcher for sale and shared a photo showing a price tag of $59.99. Outraged, the user titled the post "Greedwill" and added a caption pointing out that dishes of the same brand on a nearby shelf were priced below $10 each. The poster also mentioned that the store's assistant manager collects dishes from the brand.

"They have lost their minds… It's crazy how inconsistent they are," the user wrote.

Instances like this are rare but discouraging for thrift shoppers. However, there are still great deals to be found in thrift stores. Seeing a price tag this high might leave shoppers feeling defeated and cause them to leave without a purchase, when the real deal could be just a few aisles over.

Thrift shopping doesn't just save shoppers money. It prevents items that the previous owner didn't want from ending up in landfills. Instead of being carried off to the dump, items can find new life in thrift stores if they're priced appropriately.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste were produced in the United States in 2018. That's nearly 5 pounds per person per day. Of that, only a little more than 30% was recycled or composted.

Commenters on the Reddit post were just as appalled by the pitcher's price tag as the original poster.

"Not to mention that it was DONATED to begin with!" one user commented.

Others were upset with Goodwill as an organization.

"I don't begrudge them a fair profit on the items that they sell," another user said. "But if they sell… donated items at full price then maybe they should pay taxes on their profits like every other for-profit business!"

Unfortunately, more Redditors shared similar experiences, with one saying: "That's so annoying! One of the Goodwills I go to would have done this as well."

