Goodwill shopper in disbelief after uncovering big piles behind store: 'They won't let you buy them'

It can be unfortunate when you donate items you no longer need, and they aren't reused in the way you hoped. One Redditor shared their disappointment after seeing a mass of stuff stored outside a thrift store and ostensibly not for sale.

What's happening?

In the CRT Gaming subreddit, a user shared a photo showing various televisions and boxes stacked on top of each other.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote, "All of these getting piled up at Goodwill and they won't let you buy them."

It makes sense for this to have been shared on the CRT Gaming subreddit, a discussion board for enthusiasts of old-school gaming. The activity that Redditors chat about there uses cathode ray tube displays, for which older TVs are needed.

CRT gamers might make especially good use of this less up-to-date technology, so it might be particularly frustrating for them not to be able to purchase and reuse the out-of-reach pile of goods.

"I saw them when I was dropping off some [donations]," another Redditor replied to the post. "I talked to the guy working back there, and he said they are going to be recycled. … Should have told him I'll give him 10 bucks each."

Why is this concerning?

If it's true that potential buyers were kept at arm's length from donated TVs, it might not only be a frustration for CRT gamers but also for those wishing to minimize unnecessary electronic and plastic waste.

Goodwill has stated that the organization recycles electronics, noting some of the types it accepts for recycling on its website: "We refurbish, resell, or recycle everything from computers and hard drives, mice and other accessories, phones and tablets, and some things you may not think about, like gaming systems, digital cameras, or DVD and VHS players."

Having a plan for recycling at the organizational level is certainly important. However, if consumers could instead repurpose these sorts of products before they're ultimately — and responsibly — recycled, that could extend the items' lifecycles considerably.

What's being done about electronic waste?

While recycling old electronic and plastic items is a great way to keep them out of landfills, trying to find another home for them first can be even more beneficial.

As the Environmental Protection Agency has noted, "Products should only be recycled if they cannot be reduced or reused." Waste management company Recycle Track Systems also suggests thinking about repurposing items before recycling them.

Safe and responsible recycling of electronics and plastics is essential, but giving them a second — or third, or fourth — life before assuring that these items are properly recycled is even better. Extending a product's purpose beyond its use for parts maximizes the materials and energy that were invested in manufacturing, shipping, and marketing these consumer goods.

In addition to donating electronics and other items to secondhand stores, individuals can also try selling them online or giving them away to specific people to help ensure they're actually reused. If you are making donations to secondhand retailers, you could consider asking management if and when they recycle goods and how they handle older electronics in particular.

