A store that gives 100% of profits to charity? Hank and John Green's Good Store lives up to its name

"We like to joke that we're the unpaid interns."

Many of us prioritize shopping for items that are plastic-free, low-waste, and thoughtfully sourced — in fact, about two-thirds of Americans say they're willing to pay more for sustainable products, according to recent research. But even still, the money for those purchases goes to companies, not people. What if there were a way to send profits to charity instead?

That's what an organization called Good Store is trying to answer. It was founded by two brothers who have each had successful careers in other areas, Hank and John Green, and their goal is to help people do good just by making everyday purchases. That's made possible because, instead of the two founders earning money by running the company, all the profits go to charitable causes.

"We've always believed that when people come together, many small acts can add up to meaningful impact," said Hank, the younger of the two, in a recent interview with The Cool Down. "Good Store is our attempt to make that easy — and joyful."

You may recognize Hank from his educational social media videos and YouTube channels like CrashCourse, which the two started together, and John from his novels like "The Fault in Our Stars" and "Everything Is Tuberculosis," but the brothers weren't satisfied with stopping there.

By 2019, "we'd reached a point where making more money for ourselves wasn't especially motivating," Hank told TCD. "But building a business that could turn ordinary purchases into real-world impact? That felt exciting."

So that year they launched Good Store, and since then they've been able to donate over $12 million to charity.

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"Hundreds of thousands of people have chosen to shop with Good Store, turning everyday purchases into recurring generosity. We've shipped millions of useful products — socks, soap, coffee, tea, household essentials — that people were going to buy somewhere anyway," Hank said.

The Cool Down chatted with Hank to learn more about how the organization works, what the donated funds help support, and how their "build a bundle" option can maximize impact at an even lower cost.

How Good Store manages to donate so much money to charity

"We like to joke that we're the unpaid interns," Hank said. That means the two founders don't take any money from the company for themselves.

Instead, he explained, "our job is to share the story, discover and develop products people genuinely enjoy, and invite more people into the Good Store community so that, together, our everyday purchases can support these causes."

How that works in practice is that the organization develops products, covers shipping and operations, and of course pays the rest of the team — but after normal business expenses and maintaining a small cash operating reserve, Hank explained that all profits (not just some of the profits) are donated to high-impact nonprofit organizations.

"We built this thing to give it all away," he said.

What are the good causes all these donations support?

"We've concentrated Good Store's giving around three ongoing programs," Hank explained. That boils down to:

• "Improving maternal and newborn health through the Maternal Center of Excellence in Sierra Leone with Partners In Health

• Supporting efforts to prevent, diagnose, and treat tuberculosis with Partners In Health

• Protecting and preserving coral reefs through the Coral Reef Alliance

"We want the impact of Good Store to be tangible, thoughtful, and, most importantly, lasting," Hank continued, "which means donating to organizations and people who know how to turn generosity into results."

What products can I buy at Good Store?

"The Awesome Socks Club is where it all began, so it will always have a special place in our hearts. It's still genuinely fun to spot a pair of our delightfully wacky socks out in the wild and know that those feet are helping fund good causes," Hank said.

Beyond socks (and underwear), Hank explained that "a lot of what we love now centers around everyday rituals." That includes coffee and tea by Keats & Co, as well as handcrafted soap and shampoo bars by Sun Basin.

"Sun Basin Soap turns something ordinary into a surprisingly satisfying little daily experience — great scents, beautiful bars, and a reminder that even washing your hands can do some good," Hank said.

"We were brought up with an appreciation for good soap, so we were genuinely thrilled to discover that one of the top private-label soap manufacturers is right in Missoula, just down the road from us. They make exceptional products, and we've been lucky to collaborate with them to develop great scents and thoughtful products for Good Store customers.

"We also have shampoo bars, which we think are amazing. They're so much better than a plastic bottle full of liquid — more eco-friendly, less wasteful, and your hair feels wonderful on the other side of a wash. We've also been getting a lot of requests for conditioner bars. Those are currently in development, and coming soon," Hank said.

Good Store has also started a curated collection of eco-friendly cleaning products and things like toilet paper and paper towels.

How does the 'build a bundle' feature work?

Hank explained that Good Store has built a feature where "customers can mix and match products across the site to build bundles that fit real life." That means you can "stock up on household favorites, create a thoughtful gift set, or combine the everyday essentials you already use," he said. Rather than pre-fixed bundles, users can make their own by starting with something like Sun Basin Soap, whether for themselves or to send as a gift for occasions like Mother's Day.

"It's a simple way to save time and get what you need in one convenient order," he continued. "We also offer subscriptions on most repeat-use essentials, so recurring deliveries can happen automatically. They're especially popular because they unlock discounts, free shipping, and one less thing to remember."

A big thanks to customers who are ready to do good

When we asked Hank if there was anything else he wanted to mention about Good Store, his parting words were just to say thank you to customers: "Good Store only exists because tens of thousands of people have chosen to be an active and ongoing part of it. Every order is a small vote for a kinder kind of commerce.

"Together, those small acts add up to support mothers and babies, fight tuberculosis, protect coral reefs, and help prove that everyday purchases can be a force for good.

"We're deeply grateful to everyone who has joined us."

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