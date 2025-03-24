Wall Street giant makes bold move with first-of-its-kind fund: 'There has been a growing focus among investors'

Money is flowing into this sector faster than ever.

A new fund from Goldman Sachs Asset Management is making it easier for investors to put their money into saving the plants, animals, and ecosystems that make our planet work, reported ESG Dive.

Announced last week, this biodiversity bond fund is among the first of its kind, focusing on conserving and repairing nature through fixed-income investments.

The European Union-listed fund offers two big opportunities: investing in bonds that fund biodiversity projects and backing companies that generate money from biodiversity protection. At least 90% of the fund will go toward sustainable investments.

This approach helps meet several United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, from better water management to stopping the loss of plants and animals we depend on.

Money is flowing into this sector faster than ever. As of September, 24 biodiversity funds were active worldwide with over $1.6 billion under management, up 50% in just one year. This rapid growth shows how backing nature is becoming a smart money move.

The fund also includes clear guardrails against harmful industries. It won't put money into companies making more than 1% of revenue from coal or more than 10% from oil. These standards help ensure investments truly support a cleaner future.

When we protect biodiversity, we create opportunities for everyone. Clean businesses are proving strong performers, often beating traditional energy stocks over time. While some early strategies for environmental social governance missed the mark, the move toward sustainable investing shows no signs of slowing down.

"In recent years, there has been a growing focus among investors to consider not just pure climate targets but also maintaining and improving biodiversity," said Bram Bos, GSAM global head of green, social, and impact bonds, in the release.

The fund will track its impacts through quarterly updates, removing any investments that fall short of its standards. It joins Goldman Sachs' growing family of green bond funds, the fifth in its collection, showing how big financial players respond to the untapped growth potential in backing nature.

