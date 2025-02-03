Representatives from 197 nations push critical decision to 2026 at UN talks: 'Do not require collective action'

Two weeks of talks at a United Nations Conference of the Parties in mid-December failed to produce a legally binding framework for the 197 member countries to combat global drought, according to the Associated Press.

"We have elevated the land and drought agenda beyond sector-specific discussions, establishing it as a cornerstone of global efforts to address inter-connected challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, food insecurity, migration, and global security," Ibrahim Thiaw, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification chief, said during closing remarks.

What's happening?

The UN's COP16 took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Attempts were made by proponents to enshrine funding for early drought warning systems and resilient infrastructure for poorer countries. African countries, in particular, have been advocating for drought funding for years. Opponents included the United States, European Union, and Argentina — according to Climate Home News.

"A new international agreement to address the issue of drought is not the best approach," said a U.S. spokesperson, as Climate Home News reported. "Droughts have local causes and as such do not require collective action. A one-size-fits-all global policy is not the most effective response."

Why is drought concerning?

Drought and desertification have a harsh and direct effect on food production. With less food readily available, local populations are forced to migrate, adding pressure on resources at their eventual destinations.

Per the AP, curbing climate change was not discussed as a solution to drought at COP16, despite the clear link between the two that organizations such as NASA have detailed. This is unsurprising, as host country Saudi Arabia remains a leading producer of oil, which creates the pollution that is exacerbating the overheating planet and subsequent droughts. In the same vein, we've seen Saudi Arabia strongly oppose action against plastics at UN meetings.

What's being done about global drought?

The Saudi Arabian hosts — along with a few other countries and international banks — pledged $2.15 billion toward drought resilience at the launch of COP16. The Arab Coordination Group will also be chipping in $10 billion by 2030 to address desertification and drought in 80 of the most vulnerable countries. That's just a drop in the bucket compared to the $125 billion that droughts have already cost the world between 2007 and 2017, according to the UN.

Large-scale initiatives are needed to prevent drought and adapt to it, but you can do your part at home, too. Collecting rainwater to use in the garden, running washing machines on eco settings, and even installing a bidet can all help to reduce water consumption.

