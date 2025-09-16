Kenya is boldly moving toward a cleaner, cheaper, and more resilient energy future. Officials have broken ground on an 81-kilometer (50-mile) transmission line that will carry geothermal power from the Olkaria Geothermal Complex to western regions of the country.

This clean energy source uses steam energy production by capturing the rising heat produced when water is pumped into heated, porous rock beds that draw warmth from the Earth's magma.

The expansion, managed by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Co., will ease pressure on strained power lines, replace costly gas turbines, and help ensure reliable electricity for homes and businesses from an unlimited underground energy source.

Geothermal energy taps heat from beneath the Earth's surface to generate electricity. Unlike fossil fuels, it produces virtually no harmful carbon pollution, making it a game changer for public health and the planet.

By diversifying its energy grid with this abundant and clean energy resource, Kenya is cutting pollution, curbing climate threats, and saving money on fuel imports. Kenyans will benefit from lower energy costs, as these plants produce steady, low-cost electricity that will stabilize the national grid, fostering community and economic growth.

The project is a $120 million investment to expand Kenya's transmission network, with additional lines planned nationwide. Officials recently approved the Olkaria VII power station, adding another 80 megawatts of clean capacity.

The move has drawn praise as a model for sustainable growth and reflects the government's focus on green energy development.

Kenya Electricity Generating Co. CEO Eng. Peter Njenga said in a press release: "We are conscious about our carbon footprint and that is why we are deliberate about our focus on green energy projects, which are not only climate-sensitive but are also sustainable."

While geothermal is taking center stage in Kenya, households everywhere can contribute to clean energy. Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, bringing costs down to nearly zero. EnergySage offers a service that allows for easy comparison of quotes from vetted local installers to save as much as $10,000 on solar installations.

Going solar also makes other efficient appliances cheaper, such as heat pumps, which use a similar operating principle to geothermal energy. Mitsubishi offers affordable pumps with high-quality options to help you choose one.

Together, geothermal's steady power and solar's daytime energy can help countries create cleaner, cheaper, and more resilient grids for people and the planet.

