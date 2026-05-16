Family fighting for home as Georgia Power tries to acquire property through eminent domain

"For that, me personally, I'll go to war."

A Georgia family's fight to keep its home is drawing attention and backlash as Georgia Power moves to acquire the property through eminent domain as part of a major transmission-line project tied in part to rising data center demand.

The case is resonating because it sits at the intersection of two fast-growing issues in the state: the rapid expansion of energy-hungry data centers and the concern that everyday residents are increasingly being asked to shoulder the costs.

According to 11Alive, Coweta County homeowner Ansley Brown said a house her mother purchased in 2003 is targeted for acquisition as part of Georgia Power's proposed upgrades to transmission infrastructure connected to regional development, including growth in neighboring Fayette County.

Brown alleged the utility is effectively pressuring her family to sell under threat of condemnation and is undervaluing the property in the process.

"They are using all these different tactics to try and diminish the value of this home so that they don't have to pay us fair market value," she said, according to 11Alive.

Georgia Power disputed that characterization. The company said only about 1% of its land acquisitions involve eminent domain and that it frequently offers compensation above market value.

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"We have accepted the homeowner's offer of well above 125% of fair market value for the property," Georgia Power said in a statement.

Brown, however, said the possibility of condemnation has shaped negotiations, and she claimed the company has warned that the matter could move to court if no agreement is reached.

Georgia Power also said the property is among roughly 20 to 30 homes that would be removed as part of the larger project.

The utility said the Ashley-Park Wansley transmission line is needed to meet growing regional electricity demand driven by data centers, manufacturing, and population growth, while also improving grid reliability.

But that explanation has done little to ease public concern.

Across the country, the rapid buildout of data centers is forcing utilities to expand generation and transmission infrastructure at an unprecedented pace. Those upgrades can strengthen the grid, but they can also raise questions about who benefits, who pays, and who bears the disruption.

In Georgia and elsewhere, critics worry that residential communities are absorbing the downsides of large-scale energy demand, from higher utility costs to the loss of homes and local land.

There is also a deeply personal dimension to cases like this. When properties are taken for infrastructure projects, families often lose more than land value. They can lose generational homes, established neighborhoods, mature trees, and a sense of permanence that cannot easily be replaced.

"Truthfully, I feel like this is physically aging my mother in how much stress that this has put on her," Brown said. "For that, me personally, I'll go to war."

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