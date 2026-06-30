New Georgia laws taking effect July 1 target HOA disputes, crypto scams, and school zones

Banks can place holds on accounts when they suspect financial exploitation.

Starting on July 1, a new set of Georgia laws will begin shaping ordinary routines in places as varied as neighborhood associations, school traffic zones, and cryptocurrency kiosks.

Several of the measures could help families avoid surprise costs, dangerous driving, and fast-moving financial scams.

What's happening?

Among the state laws taking effect July 1 are SB 406, the Georgia Property Owners' Bill of Rights Act, and HB 945, which deals with protections for seniors and oversight of crypto kiosks, Atlanta News First reported.

SB 406 is intended to give homeowners more transparency, and other laws arriving the same day address school-zone speed enforcement and education policies.

For older adults and their relatives, HB 945 may be one of the most immediately relevant changes. Atlanta News First reported that banks can place holds on accounts when they suspect financial exploitation of a person 65 or older or a disabled adult.

HB 945 also covers Bitcoin and other crypto ATMs. Operators must clearly warn users that transactions cannot be reversed, keep fees at 18% of the transaction or less, and refund first-time customers who report scams within 72 hours.

Why does it matter?

The laws address problems many people run into long before they ever think about hiring a lawyer or filing a complaint.

HOA disputes can quickly become costly and stressful when residents do not understand fees, rules, or the decision-making process.

School-zone speed enforcement affects the safety of students, parents, bus drivers, and crossing guards during the busiest parts of the day.

The fraud bills are an effort to protect consumers from predatory crypto terminals. Scammers often pressure victims to act quickly, and crypto transactions can be extremely difficult to reverse once money is sent. In practice, the law allows banks to intervene earlier in cases of suspicious activity and requires crypto kiosk operators to add warnings, remain within a fee cap, and offer certain refunds.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.