Georgia repair shops see an opening after John Deere settlement grants dealer-level tools

Georgia's right-to-repair debate has drawn support from both Republicans and Democrats.

A multistate agreement involving John Deere and Co. may create new opportunities for independent repair businesses in Georgia by opening dealer-level tools and resources to shops outside the company's authorized network, The Center Square reported.

For farmers and small shop owners, the change could mean fewer costly delays and more freedom in choosing who gets to fix essential equipment.

What happened?

Court filings in federal court in Northern Illinois show that John Deere, as part of a settlement with Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona, and Minnesota, will make the repair tools and materials used by its dealers available to independent shop owners, according to The Center Square.

Georgia was not part of the settlement, but supporters of right-to-repair say the outcome could still influence policy there. Hunter Loggins, the Georgia director for the National Federation for Independent Business, told The Center Square the decision may add momentum in places where similar legislation has been difficult to pass.

According to Loggins, earlier limits on repair access have made it harder for local auto and farm equipment shops to meet community needs, often leaving customers with dealerships as their main service option.

Nathan Proctor, a senior director in PIRG's right-to-repair campaign, said that nine states currently have right-to-repair laws.

Why does it matter?

For people who rely on tractors, harvesters, and other major equipment, repair delays can bring hefty financial consequences. If only authorized dealers can access certain tools, software, or parts, owners may face longer waits and higher costs — especially during busy planting or harvest seasons.

The issue also has ripple effects for local economies. Independent repair businesses often help keep money circulating within their communities, and broader access to repair tools can let small shops compete instead of sending customers to a limited number of large dealers.

There is also a waste-related concern. When products and machines are harder to fix, owners are more likely to replace them sooner than necessary. That can drive more manufacturing demand, create more discarded parts, and put additional strain on household or business budgets.

A stronger right-to-repair landscape can help extend the life of expensive equipment while reducing unnecessary waste.

Georgia's right-to-repair debate has drawn support from both Republicans and Democrats. Proctor told The Center Square that efforts involving electronics and farm equipment have surfaced repeatedly in the state over roughly the past eight years.

What's being done?

Even though it applies to four states, Loggins said it likely "sets and paves the way for more states to try to do something about it," according to The Center Square.

Loggins also said state efforts have been slowed by federal complications, partly because many of the companies involved operate across state lines.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper has welcomed the settlement as positive news for farmers in the state.

More repair competition can mean lower costs, shorter downtimes, and more control over products people already own.

Advocates will likely continue pushing for state and federal action, but the John Deere agreement gives repair supporters a fresh example of what expanded access can look like in practice.

As Loggins put it, "small businesses are the backbone of the nation," and, in Harper's words, "when you buy a piece of farm equipment, it is yours, and you have the right to repair your own equipment however you see fit."

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