Chemical giant develops groundbreaking technique that could shake up the beauty industry: 'Transitioning from a niche concept to a mainstream trend'

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. is stepping up its sustainability game by turning sugar beet molasses — a leftover from sugar production — into a star ingredient for personal care.

IFF's new technology extracts additional sugar from molasses while generating a betaine-rich byproduct, Cosmetics Design reported. This sustainable process boosts sugar yield by 12% for mills and provides a high-performing ingredient for skin care and hair care formulations.

Betaine is no newbie to the beauty world — it's an osmolyte, meaning it helps skin and hair cells maintain water balance. This makes it a go-to for combating dryness and environmental stressors such as UV rays. In hair care, it boosts strength, reduces breakage, and even fights frizz, while in skincare, it helps lock in moisture and supports the skin barrier.

IFF's extracted betaine is marketed under the brand Genencare OSMS Bioactives, a crystallized form offering long-term moisturization and protection.

"One of the main advantages of GENENCARE OSMS BA is its flexibility in formulations. Being water-soluble and easy to use, it can be incorporated into a wide array of personal care products," IFF sustainability director Alexandra Schuler told Cosmetics Design.

But what sets this innovation apart is its environmental impact. By using every last drop of sugar beet, IFF cuts down on waste and reduces its carbon footprint. Its Finnish production facility is leading the charge, using biofuels and energy-efficient processes to slash emissions by 19,000 tons annually. "Upcycling is swiftly transitioning from a niche concept to a mainstream trend," Schuler noted.

This development doesn't just cater to eco-conscious consumers — it also answers a growing demand for transparency. A reported 54% of U.S. shoppers research product ingredients to ensure they're both effective and responsibly sourced. Genencare OSMS Bioactives is certified as an upcycled ingredient by Where Food Comes From. This ensures it repurposes waste that would otherwise go unused — an essential step in reducing the environmental footprint of beauty products.

By turning sugar production byproducts into something valuable, IFF is showing that sustainability can be more than just a buzzword — it can be a real solution. Innovations such as these aren't just good for the environment; they also make everyday products, including moisturizers and shampoos, work better for us. It's a reminder that the choices we make — whether it's the brands we support or the ingredients we look for — can have a bigger impact than we might think.

