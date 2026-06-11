Check your medicine cabinet: Popular Gas-X softgels recalled after packaging leak may have contaminated capsules

According to Haleon, a machine leak during packaging may have exposed some softgels to a diluted propylene glycol-based coolant.

If you recently bought Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels, it may be time to take a quick look in your medicine cabinet.

Haleon announced a voluntary nationwide recall of four lots of the anti-gas medication after a packaging leak may have allowed coolant contamination inside some capsules, according to Dailyfly News.

The recall, listed by the FDA on June 4, affects Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels 125 milligrams sold in 120-count and 72-count packages.

According to Haleon, a machine leak during packaging may have exposed some softgels to a diluted propylene glycol-based coolant.

The recalled 120-count packages carry lot numbers TL8K, YH9X, and YH9Y, while the recalled 72-count packages carry lot number X78N. All recalled products have an expiration date of Nov. 30, 2028, and were distributed to consumers beginning April 13, 2026.

The recalled products can be identified by their green capsules and green-banded packaging. The recall does not include lots from Gas-X Ultra, Gas-X Maximum, Gas-X Ultimate, or other Gas-X Extra Strength products.

Haleon said contaminated softgels may cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea if swallowed. The company also said it had not received any adverse-event reports tied to the issue.

If your package matches one of those numbers, stop using it immediately. Haleon said consumers should contact its Consumer Relations team to arrange a return and reimbursement.

The company can be reached at 1-800-245-1040 during weekday business hours, by email at mystory.us@haleon.com, or through its online contact form.

If you think you may have become sick after taking the product, contact a health care provider.

Haleon said it has identified and repaired the root cause of the contamination and put corrective measures in place to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

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