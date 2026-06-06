Gas station owner asks for advice on how to use EV charger grant — and drivers had plenty of takes

To Tesla, or not to Tesla? That is the question.

A gas station owner who applied for a grant to install EV fast chargers turned to Reddit for advice and quickly heard from drivers who said Tesla Superchargers might not be the smartest option.

The discussion, which unfolded on the r/evcharging forum, touched on charger reliability, customer appeal, and whether a polarizing brand could affect business.

"Hey, I applied for a grant that covers the cost of DC Fast Chargers for my gas station business," the owner wrote in the post. "I don't have any experience owning an EV or with EV chargers. I was leaning towards installing the Tesla Superchargers for business with a V4 cabinet … Any suggestions on if I should install Tesla or some other brand?"

Many EV drivers thanked the owner for investing in charging infrastructure, especially given the highway-adjacent location and the amenities at their business, including a restaurant, convenience store, and bathrooms. But commenters also cautioned that Tesla might not be the best option for attracting the broadest possible mix of customers.

Some suggested looking at networks such as Ionna or Rivian's RAN, or hardware makers such as Alpitronic, arguing that chargers supporting both NACS and CCS could serve more drivers.

Others pointed to a technical issue: Not every "V4" Tesla setup provides the higher-voltage charging that some 800-volt EVs need to reach top charging speeds.

For many businesses, EV charging is increasingly about bringing in customers who will spend time — and money — on food, drinks, or other services while they wait.

The thread also showed how charging decisions can influence who stops. Tesla still has strong brand recognition and a reputation for reliability, but several commenters said some non-Tesla drivers actively avoid the company. For a business owner trying to serve as many EVs as possible, compatibility and public perception may matter as much as the equipment itself.

"As a driver, thank you for even looking to install DC fast charging stations!" one person wrote, before recommending a provider that supports both major plug types.

"Tesla makes excellent charging equipment. ... OTOH, Tesla is a very controversial brand, and some of the owners of other vehicles try to avoid Tesla," another advised.

Others took a simpler position: Install the most reliable chargers possible — but make sure they work for as many drivers as they can.

"You put quality units in there, trust me, we won't care if they're not Teslas," one user remarked.

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